What is good cholesterol?

Cholesterol is an important issue in people, especially the elderly. But this time we’re going to talk about the so-called good cholesterol. This is what helps transport and remove other forms of cholesterol from the body. But few know that high levels of this type of cholesterol help reduce the risk of heart disease.

“Good” cholesterol is also known as high-density lipoproteins (HDL). The combination of a high level of this type of cholesterol with low levels of total and bad cholesterol (LDL) is what reduces the chances of heart disease. It must be recognized that the body produces what it needs, but diets are responsible for modifying these levels.



Changing your lifestyle and eating is the basis for changing your cholesterol, that is, having more of the good and less of the bad, as this helps the liver to produce what the body needs. But HDL is considered good, as it is responsible for the elimination of substances in the blood and is later discarded by the liver.

Foods that can increase good cholesterol

Cholesterol is a waxy, fatty substance called a lipid, so some high-fat foods are not good for you. Thanks to this, the National Heart, Lung and Blood Institute has come up with some foods that can help produce more good and not bad cholesterol.

Recommended foods are low in saturated fat, high in unsaturated fat, and high in heart-healthy fiber. This means that it is recommended to consume products such as: oats, psyllium husk, legumes with lentils, beans and peas; whole grains, artichokes, apples, avocados, olives, nuts, seeds, vegetable oil and fish oil.

Before changing your diet, it is recommended to go to a nutritionist to make a suitable food plan, just be sure to indicate that you want to include some of these products in your food plan.



