WhatsApp will launch a new interface and so will the messaging app soon; check change – Metro World News Brasil

After releasing the new interface for contact information, the WhatsApp messaging app is now releasing the same modification to more beta testers of the iOS operating system.

In addition, WhatsApp is also enabling the same redesigned interface for group information, as detailed by the specialist website Wabetainfo.

WhatsApp will launch new interface and so will the messaging app soon

As previously detailed by the page, the WhatsApp messaging app was releasing a new interface for contact information for certain beta testers, which ended up being expanded to other users.

With that, as you can see in a screenshot, we have the new interface for business information, but it’s the same one that will be used for contact information.

Additionally, WhatsApp is also releasing the same revamped interface for the “Group Information” section, in a standardized process.

Messaging app with ‘new face’

Thanks to the latest release, WhatsApp is enabling the new user interface for contact information, business information and group information.

Also according to the information, the full update will be released soon for all users. Check out what the app will look like:

Credit (Reproduction Wabetainfo)

Text with information from Wabetainfo page