Where are the “buttons” that trigger nuclear weapons?

The conflict between Russia and Ukraine has reignited fears over the use of nuclear weapons. With the war seemingly far from the end, the international community’s concern is over the safety of Ukrainian nuclear plants and also over the Russian nuclear arsenal, which represents more than half of the world’s nuclear warheads.

With less than a week into the war, Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered his military command to place nuclear forces on “high alert”, considered the highest level. This week, Russia threatened to trigger the “buttons” of nuclear weapons in the event of NATO action.

The exact amount of nuclear weapons each country possesses is a national secret, so analyzes are based on estimates. But how are these weapons activated?

The term “push the button” is figurative, as the actual procedure for using these weapons is more complex than simply pushing a button. Each country has its specific way of initiating a nuclear war, most through identification codes that authorize the armed forces to initiate an attack.

Several countries have nuclear folders that accompany the leader (such as the president of the United States), allowing them to activate the weapons at any time.

Little is known exactly about how each country’s activation systems work, as it is a state secret, but we have listed some places where the nuclear weapons activation “buttons” are.

Plane

The presidential plane, responsible for transporting Vladimir Putin, has a panel from which the Russian leader can launch a nuclear attack. The Ilyushin Il-96-300PU aircraft serves as a command center from which the president can direct his forces to combat in the event of a nuclear war.

Model of the Ilyushin Il-96-300PU aircraft, from which President Vladimir Putin can launch a nuclear attack Image: iStock

The idea of ​​deploying a command center on the aircraft grew out of concern that Putin and the other people with nuclear clearance authority – the Minister of Defense and the Chief of Staff – might need to be evacuated in the event of an attack.

The exact size of Russia’s nuclear arsenal is a state secret, but estimates indicate it is the largest in the world. According to the American Federation of Scientists think tank, the country would have nearly 6,000 warheads, 500 more than the United States.

Suitcase

A 20.4-kilogram black metal-framed briefcase contains a communications device that allows the President of the United States to transmit his launch orders to the military. Whenever the US president needs to leave the White House, he is accompanied by a member of the armed forces in possession of the item.

Called nuclear football (in Portuguese, nuclear ball) the case began to be developed in the John F. Kennedy era, after the Cuban missile crisis in 1962. It would have been baptized with that name after a secret Cold War defense plan called of “Dropkick”, a term used in American football.

A military adviser with “nuclear football”, the briefcase with military instructions that always travels with the US president in case there is an attack Image: Doug Mills/The New York Times

The accessory contains a transmitter linked to the launch command. But instead of pushing a button, the American president must enter a code that he receives when he takes office. The trigger does not happen automatically, it just issues the order to start the nuclear attack.

For security reasons, the item carrier must be close to the US leader at all times. The Vice President of the United States also receives a briefcase with another nuclear ball.

The US currently has about 5,428 nuclear warheads, according to the American Federation of Scientists.

cabinet

In early 2018, North Korean leader Kim Jong-un revealed that he has a “nuclear button” on his cabinet desk. The statement came after he received insults and threats from former US President Donald Trump in response to North Korean military operations.

North Korean dictator Kim Jong-un Image: Korean Central News Agency via Reuters

At the time, he also said that his nation’s nuclear force “has been completed” and that it can reach “any part” of US territory.

“The nuclear button is always on my desk. It’s reality, not blackmail,” said the dictator.

The American Federation of Scientists estimates that North Korea has 20 nuclear warheads. But the country has promised on several occasions that it will continue to expand its nuclear arsenal.

Submarine

Although the UK doesn’t have a big red “nuclear button” there is a trigger that can activate the nuclear strike. The country has the Trident missile system, which is housed in the four Vanguard-class submarines.

The British Prime Minister is the only person who can make the decision to launch the missiles. When he takes office, he has to write four identical “Letters of Last Resort”. The cards are stored inside each of the submarines.

Members of the British navy stand atop the Trident Nuclear submarine, HMS Victorious Image: Andyt Buchanan/AFP

If the prime minister and other officials are presumed dead and the UK has suffered an attack, the submarine’s commander has to follow the letter’s instructions. The exact contents of the letters are never released, and they are destroyed without being opened when a new prime minister is elected.

The red cable control over HMS Vigilant – one of four nuclear-armed Trident submarines based at Faslane on the Clyde – has a thin plastic shield protecting a trigger that could herald the apocalypse.

According to the estimate of the American Federation of Scientists, the nuclear power of the United Kingdom is 225 warheads.

black paste

On 11 April 2019, the BBC revealed footage of Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan carrying a black folder containing the country’s nuclear weapons codes.

Like many countries, Pakistan has a Permissive Action Link, which is an access control security device for nuclear weapons. With this, the nuclear warheads can only be activated with the insertion of the code by the responsible authorities.

According to the estimate of the American Federation of Scientists, Pakistan has about 165 nuclear warheads.

advice

Unlike other countries that have a nuclear arsenal, India can only deploy its weapons with the authorization of the Political Council of the Nuclear Command Authority.

The Executive Council chaired by the National Security Adviser gives its opinion to the Political Council chaired by the Prime Minister who, in turn, authorizes the nuclear attack when necessary.

This mechanism was put in place to ensure that Indian nuclear weapons remain firmly in civilian control and that there is a sophisticated command and control mechanism in place to prevent their accidental or unauthorized use.

India currently has about 160 nuclear warheads, according to an estimate by the American Federation of Scientists.