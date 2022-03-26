Why North Korea Keeps Testing Missiles

Abhishek Pratap 25 mins ago News Comments Off on Why North Korea Keeps Testing Missiles 0 Views

People at a train station in Seoul on March 16, 2022 watch the television news with archival footage of a North Korean missile test.

Credit, Getty Images

photo caption,

On March 16, North Korea fired a missile, which the US said was a test for parts of an ICBM system.

North Korea has tested an intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) for the first time since 2017, South Korea and Japan said.

Japanese officials said the missile traveled 1,100 km and landed in Japanese waters after flying for more than an hour.

ICBMs, designed to carry nuclear weapons, could give North Korea the capability to hit the US mainland.

The test is being seen as a major escalation on the part of North Korea and has been condemned by its neighbors and the US.

About Abhishek Pratap

Food maven. Unapologetic travel fanatic. MCU's fan. Infuriatingly humble creator. Award-winning pop culture ninja.

Check Also

what is the group, which countries are part of and what is it for

The United States wants to exclude Russia from the G20 – group of the 19 …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved