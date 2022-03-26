Why North Korea Keeps Testing Missiles

March 25, 2022, 06:17 -03

Credit, Getty Images photo caption, On March 16, North Korea fired a missile, which the US said was a test for parts of an ICBM system.

North Korea has tested an intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) for the first time since 2017, South Korea and Japan said.

Japanese officials said the missile traveled 1,100 km and landed in Japanese waters after flying for more than an hour.

ICBMs, designed to carry nuclear weapons, could give North Korea the capability to hit the US mainland.

The test is being seen as a major escalation on the part of North Korea and has been condemned by its neighbors and the US.

North Korea has launched a series of missile tests in recent weeks.

The US and South Korea said that some of these tests, which Pyongyang claimed were satellite launches, were actually tests of parts of an ICBM system.

Thursday’s missile appeared to be newer and more powerful than the one North Korea fired five years ago, reaching an altitude of more than 6,000 km, according to Japanese officials.

The South Korean military responded with five missile tests of its own, land, sea and air.

The US has condemned North Korea for a “blatant violation” of UN Security Council resolutions.

“The door has not been closed on diplomacy, but Pyongyang must immediately cease its destabilizing actions,” said White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki.

South Korean President Moon Jae-in condemned what he said was a “violation of the suspension of intercontinental ballistic missile launches promised by President Kim Jong-un to the international community”.

A sign of the expansion of the North’s nuclear range?

Leif-Eric Easley, professor at Ewha University in Seoul

Kim Jong-un’s regime is determined not only to hold South Korea hostage to military threats that could evade Seoul’s anti-missile defenses and pre-emptive strike capabilities, but also wants to expand its nuclear reach over US territory to prevent Washington from come to the defense of US allies.

North Korea is nowhere near initiating aggression on the scale of the Russian invasion of Ukraine. But Pyongyang’s ambitions also extend beyond self-defense, as the country wants to reverse the post-war security order in Asia.

The effectiveness of existing sanctions is diminishing due to lax enforcement by some countries.

Given the lack of cooperation between China and Russia on the UN Security Council, the US and its allies will likely need to sanction more entities in these countries and elsewhere that are helping North Korea’s weapons programs.

The government of President-elect Yoon Seok-yeol of South Korea is expected to increase defense exercises with the US and security cooperation with Japan.

The US and South Korea have warned in recent weeks that North Korea could be preparing to test a full-range ICBM for the first time since 2017.

Credit, Reuters photo caption, North Korea has tested many different types of missiles

On March 16, North Korea launched a missile that appeared to explode shortly after takeoff over Pyongyang, the South Korean military said.

The UN has banned North Korea from carrying out ballistic and nuclear weapons tests and has imposed severe sanctions after previous tests.

In 2017, North Korea carried out several ICBM tests, the last one involving a Hwasong-15 missile, which reached an altitude of 4,500 km.

Experts estimated that Hwasong-15 could have traveled more than 13,000 km if it had been fired on a standard trajectory, which meant it could hit any part of the US mainland.

The latest launch is believed to be the largest ICBM test ever carried out by North Korea — and it involved an even more powerful missile, possibly the new Hwasong-17, introduced in 2020 but not tested so far.

In 2018, Kim Jong-un announced a suspension of tests of nuclear weapons and long-range intercontinental ballistic missiles (ICBMs) after negotiations with then-US President Donald Trump.

But in 2020, Kim announced that he was no longer bound by the moratorium declaration.

Thursday’s launch comes shortly after satellite imagery earlier this month showed activity at the Punggye-ri nuclear test center, stoking fears that North Korea will resume testing nuclear weapons and long-range missiles. .

The facility, located in the country’s northeast, was closed in 2018 after Kim vowed to stop all nuclear tests.