Woman dies in fast food crash the week before her engagement

A 28-year-old woman died in a traffic accident after being distracted by the fast food order she had just taken from a drive thru in Staffordshire, England. Anna Ledgar was eating fried chicken when she swerved into an oncoming lane on Ashbourne Road and crashed head-on into a taxi.

The woman suffered “irreversible brain damage” and did not survive, dying a day after being admitted to hospital. She was to be proposed in the following week and her boyfriend Greg Peters, who had already purchased the engagement ring, asked a parish priest to bless the object, which was placed in her hand for burial.

Although Anna’s death was recorded in October 2021, information from the investigation was released this week with the police inquiry.

In conversation with the police, the taxi driver said that he could not “take any evasive action”, as the woman invaded his lane. He was hospitalized in serious condition and survived after weeks of treatment.

Another driver who was just a few meters from Anna also spoke to police and said she saw the woman picking up the order at a fried chicken shop before returning to the highway. A third witness told officers that the woman “made no mention of leaving the lane” when she crossed into the opposite lane.

The police investigation also reported that the car’s brakes were in perfect condition and the autopsy carried out on the woman’s body indicated that there are “strong indications” that she was eating at the time of the accident.