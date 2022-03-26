Woman fined and banned from company after in-flight aggression for crying baby

Scene from the video you watch next in this article





A female passenger who exhibited aggressive behavior on a flight was banned from flying again on British airline Jet2 after screaming in the face of cabin crew and assaulting passengers.

The following video footage, filmed on board, shows Catherine Bush agitated and aggressive on the flight from Manchester, England, to Antalya, Turkey, last Monday, March 21.

Catherine, who is a mother of one, had saved up to buy 20 zirconium veneers worth £3,000 in Turkey for cosmetic surgery on her teeth and was quite excited about the trip, a friend said. her to the Daily Mail.

However, she did not arrive in Turkey after she became violent on the flight over a crying baby. According to other passengers, she also tried to open one of the plane’s doors mid-flight.





One passenger claimed that the woman became distraught after about 1 hour and 20 minutes into the journey. “Then she came to the front of the plane. She was very angry with the Jet2 team and did not calm down.”

The passenger added that the woman was “shouting in people’s faces” as she became “more upset and more aggressive”.

“A customer said something and she slapped him in the face,” said the tourist. “Then a man stood up to try to defuse the situation before taking her to the back of the plane.”

Due to Catherine’s foul-mouthed behavior and speeches, the flight, carried out with the A321 registration G-HLYF, was diverted to Vienna, Austria, so that she could be removed from the plane.

The moment when the A321 was diverted to Vienna – Image: RadarBox

When it landed, the woman reportedly slapped another passenger as she disembarked.

Jet2 sent a text message to passengers aboard the flight shortly after the woman’s departure, apologizing for the incident. It read: “Hello, we are sorry that due to the disruptive behavior of a passenger, your flight was diverted to Vienna. We are working on the situation to get him on his way as quickly as possible.”

After departing Vienna, the flight arrived in Antalya an hour and 15 minutes later than scheduled.

In a statement, Jet2 said: “We can confirm that flight LS895 from Manchester to Antalya was diverted to Vienna earlier today so that a disruptive passenger could be disembarked. As a family airline, we take a zero-tolerance approach to disruptive behavior.”

In addition to banning Catherine from its flights for good, Jet2 also got her fined £5,000.



