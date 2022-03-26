Xbox exec mentions Game Pass-style PlayStation service

The more Microsoft promotes Xbox Game Pass, the more PlayStation gamers are rooting for rumors about a possible similar service from Sony to be real. This week we added a little more fuel to the fire, with an Xbox exec mentioning the potential service as if it had already been officially announced.

The video above is from a conversation between Sarah Bond and Xbox boss Phil Spencer during the Game Developers Conference (GDC) 2022. At the 16:11 minute of the video, Bond says: “We have our signatures, Sony announced the of it, and I imagine other platforms will do the same, because it’s so, so good for both developers and gamers.”

In the context of the conversation, it’s clear that the two were talking about Xbox Game Pass and Bond was referring to PlayStation having announced a similar service.

Currently, in fact, Sony has yet to make any official announcement about having a service similar to Xbox Game Pass. We’re still in the rumor mill, and the supposed service has been codenamed the Spartacus project.

With so many rumors circulating on the internet and so many players wanting Spartacus to be a reality, they soon interpreted that the executive has access to some privileged information and ended up committing a “faulty act” during the chat.

This is really a possibility. But we also have to pay attention to the possibility that Bond was just confused when talking, referring to the news and leaks as if there had, in fact, been some announcement.