YouTube releases thousands of free TV shows via streaming

YouTube announced on its blog on Wednesday that it will, for the first time, allow users in the U.S. watch thousands of TV shows and series for freewith ads, thus becoming the largest advertising streaming platform in the world.

According to market analysis firm Nielsen, YouTube reached more than 135 million connected TV users in the US as of December 2021. This puts the video site as a major competitor to other OTA (over-the-network) streaming services. air) such as Peacock, Roku Channel, Tubi, among others.

What shows and series will be shown on YouTube?

Source: Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer/Disclosure.Source: Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer

According to the post, YouTube will offer around 4,000 episodes of free TV shows such as Hell’s Kitchen: Pressure Cooking, heartland and Unsolved Mysteries. The content will join the 1,500 free movies already available, a cinematheque that will receive this month some famous titles such as 60 seconds, Runaway Bride and Legally Blonde (US only).

US users will have access to all these movies and shows, plus 100 new titles per month, both on smart TVs with the YouTube app installed, and on web browsers and mobile devices. Many of the titles available offer HD picture with 1080p and 5.1 surround audio on compatible devices.

All content will also appear in a free programs division on the platform. However, the free programs have not yet been released in Brazil, something that may change in the future.