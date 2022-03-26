Zelensky government says it is ‘disappointed’ with NATO summit: ‘We expected more courage’

Ukraine’s presidency chief of staff Andriy Yermak said the country was “disappointed” with the results of the emergency NATO summit in Brussels amid the war waged by Russia.

“We expected more courage. We were expecting some bold decisions,” Yermak said, quoted by the American newspaper. The Washington Post. Among the measures expected by Kiev, the vehicle says, were the deployment of Soviet fighter jets stored in the arsenals of NATO members and the establishment of a no-fly zone for Russian aircraft.

On Thursday, US President Joe Biden said NATO would “respond” if Russian President Vladimir Putin uses chemical weapons in the war in Ukraine.

Also on Thursday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky called on the military alliance to “save” the country with “unrestricted military aid” to allow it to move from resistance to attacking Russian troops.

Already on Friday, the main Kremlin negotiator said that negotiations between Russia and Ukraine did not advance in crucial aspects.

“Positions converge on issues that are secondary. But in the main policies we are stagnant”, said Vladimir Medinski, quoted by Russian agencies.