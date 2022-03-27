2 Daily Habits That Cause Insomnia Without You Realizing

Insomnia is one of the most annoying conditions that we can suffer and to eradicate it, some good habits are necessary, as there are practices that will make us unable to sleep all night. That’s why we will tell you how to sleep easily by eliminating some bad behaviors before going to bed.

According to experts, this disorder produces tiredness throughout the day, in addition to affecting the daily lives of people who suffer from it, reducing the individual’s productivity.



Being a frequent problem in the entire population, habits to be implemented and thus avoid insomnia are also popular.

Insomnia has several causes and it depends on the particular situation of each one, from emotional disorders, physical or mental illnesses and even external factors, they can be causing you not to have adequate rest and impair your way of sleeping. Experts explain that bad daily habits can improve sleep quality.

Learn more about habits

The first of the habits that can cause insomnia is having a very hot room.. Several investigations have shown that heat is a determining factor in having a good quality of sleep, so if you sleep with too many blankets or too many layers, you are getting into a bad habit.



Consequently, it is best try to sleep with clean sheets and comfortable clothes so that your body can perspire freely and not suffer from this heat disorder, thus affecting the quality of rest.

On the other hand, the use of smartphones, computers or tablets in bed and before bed are one of the main daily habits that are causing insomnia and little time for rest. According to relevant studies, smartphones emit light that disrupts the rhythm of your circadian clock. In addition, the information we find on social media can alter our nervous system and generate anxiety when trying to fall asleep.

