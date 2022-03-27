3 healthy habits to lower cholesterol levels

Cholesterol is essential in the body, but its presence in high amounts can cause drastic health problems. It is that bad cholesterol will prevent the correct functioning of the bloodstream and, as a consequence, the arteries will increase the risk of suffering from cardiovascular pathologies, strokes and heart attacks. Consequently, we tell you what habits to implement to reduce these lipids.

It is essential to implement habits to avoid problems related to bad cholesterol, so we suggest taking notes and starting to change some bad behaviors that threaten your health.

Before starting to apply these practices, you should keep in mind that our body consumes the calories that are not needed in triglycerides and the excess of them will be transferred to the arteries, therefore, the heart will be more prone to having a heart attack, for example. .

Check out these habits

The first of the habits to avoid bad cholesterol it is through dietary care, enhanced with the development of physical exercises and avoiding the intake of alcoholic beverages. At this point it will be essential to follow a healthy diet, characterized by the presence of fruits, vegetables, lean proteins such as chicken breast or fish and whole grains such as brown rice or quinoa.

A natural way to eliminate bad cholesterol is through training. Consequently, it is essential to practice high or low performance sportsthus eliminating unnecessary cholesterol.



This must be done for at least 30 minutes. Likewise, it is recommended to drink between 8 and 10 glasses of water a day, one before each meal, to keep the stomach satiated during the day.

Finally, one of the best habits to develop is to avoid drinking high-alcohol beverages, as this will cause the presence of bad cholesterol in the blood. According to experts, consuming a small amount can raise lipid levels. The drinks that contain the most triglycerides are: beer, wine, rum, whiskey and vodka.

