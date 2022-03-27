31st day of war has attacks and harsh speeches from Biden

The 31st day of the war between Russia and Ukraine was marked by reports of explosions in Slavutych and attacks on the Luhansk region, as well as the incisive speech by US President Joe Biden, who said that “Russia strangles democracy” with the invasion.

“The battle for democracy was not really concluded with the end of the Cold War,” Biden said in his speech. Earlier, the president visited Ukrainian refugee shelters and reported that he had become sensitive in conversations with some of them. “We are with you,” he declared.

For Biden, Putin “threatens the resumption of decades of war that destroyed Europe”. The American president said that the response of a “unified West”, with sanctions applied to the country, demonstrates a new form of state power against the military forces.

Kiev curfew lifted

A 35-hour curfew that was to go into effect tonight in the city of Kiev has ceased to be enforced by the mayor, Vitali Klitschko. The change was announced via a message on Telegram.

In place of the 35-hour detention, the current curfew will be applied, from 8 pm local (3 pm GMT) to 7 am (2 am GMT), and “we will be able to move freely in Kiev on Sunday,” the mayor’s message said. He did not explain the change in decision.

In Kharkiv, a city bombed daily by the Russian army, a group of musicians offered a classical music concert with three violinists, a cellist and a double bass player playing between two of the largest metro stations in the city.

attacks

Today there were explosions in Slavutych, the city where workers at the defunct Chernobyl nuclear power plant live, and attacks in the Luhansk region, which has at least ten humanitarian corridors operating next to Kiev. According to a senior official of the country, 5,200 people managed to leave Ukraine today through these corridors.

Explosions were also recorded in Lviv, where residents reported a large cloud of black smoke in the sky. Sirens sounded in the city for people to seek shelter.

Zelensky speech

Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky said today that Russia is fueling the arms race by highlighting the power of its nuclear arsenal.

“The Russians boast of the fact that they are capable of destroying, with nuclear weapons, not just a country, but an entire planet”, declared the Ukrainian president in a message transmitted to the leaders present at the event.

“One of the countries that should give more security guarantees to Ukraine is against Ukraine. This is one of the greatest examples of injustice that can exist”, he declared.

*With RFI