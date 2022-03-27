Abandoned for ‘acting gay’, dog is adopted by gay couple

5-year-old Fezco has a new family after being dropped off at the Stanly County Animal Protect Services shelter in Albermale, North Carolina. Fezco rode another male dog, so the old family abandoned him because they believed the animal was gay.

A gay couple, also from North Carolina, Steve Nichols and John Winn, decided to file for adoption as soon as they heard the story. “I was in shock,” Nichols told WCCB about the first time he read the animal’s case.

“I flipped through it and moved on to the next story, and then something clicked inside of me,” he said. That’s when the couple came up with the idea to help Fezco in some way: “We’ve been together for 33 years and in 33 years we’ve faced the same ignorance, intolerance, but we talked about it and thought, ‘This time, let’s do something about it. ‘” Nichols explained.

The gay couple renamed the animal, which came to be called Oscar, in honor of Oscar Wilde, the Irish poet and playwright who was sent to prison and publicly shamed for being gay.

“It was one of the stupidest things I’ve ever heard,” Steve said of abandoning his pet. Indignantly, he said, still believing that “it makes sense for the gay dog ​​to be adopted by a loving gay family.”