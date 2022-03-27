At least 300 died in Russian attack on theater in Mariupol

Ukrainians even wrote the word ‘children’ in Russian, on the outskirts of the site, to avoid a bombing.











At least 300 people died after the Russian attack on a Mariupol Theaterat Ukraineon March 16, as reported by the city ​​authorities this Friday (25th).

According to local leaders, the place was home to about 1300 people when it was hit by bombing. At the time of the attack, only 150 managed to get out of the rubble.

Mariupol is one of the cities most affected by the Russian invasion, and as a result, there are no emergency services operating.

At the time, the Russian Defense Ministry denied responsibility for the attack and reported that civilians were not targets of the “special military operation”.

Satellite images recorded before the bombing show that Ukrainians wrote the word “children” in Russian, in the surroundings, as a warning to avoid bombings in the region.

Understand the conflict between Russia and Ukraine

The tension between the two countries is old. At the end of 2013, popular protests forced the then Ukrainian president Viktor Yanukovych, supported by Moscow, to resign. At the time, Ukrainians were debating possible membership of the European Union.

In 2014, Russia invaded Ukraine and annexed the territory of Crimea, encouraging pro-Russian separatists ever since. In 2015, the Minsk Accords were signed, which decreed a ceasefire, among other things, and prohibited Moscow from supporting the rebels, and Kiev was supposed to recognize Donetsk and Luhansk as autonomous provinces.

Despite this, the conflict continued, the ceasefire was not respected and around 10,000 people have died since then.

In November 2021, Ukraine moved to join the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO), the military alliance created after World War II. Russia felt threatened and began military exercises on the border with the neighboring country, demanding that the nation never become a member.

Tensions flared and escalated after the Russian president recognized Donetsk and Luhansk as independent provinces, prompting Western sanctions and the February 24 invasion.

