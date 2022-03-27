Biden strikes energy pact with Europe to replace Russian gas

US President Joe Biden has urged the European Union to end its energy dependence on Russia.

247, with Sputnik – The United States government closed this Friday, 25, an agreement to supply Europe with natural gas, in order to replace the Russian product and reduce the European Union’s dependence on Russian energy.

“We want to diversify our supply and get out of the dependence we have today on Russia,” said European Commission President Ursula van der Leyen.

In recent days, US President Joe Biden has participated in NATO, European Union and G7 summits, seeking to strengthen ties between Western countries, seeking to encircle Russia.

According to columnist Jamil Chade, from Uol, the US will supply 15 billion cubic meters in 2022, but the volume will increase in the coming years. According to the journalist, in ten years, the North Americans will annually supply 50 billion cubic meters of gas to the Europeans.

In a speech delivered in Warsaw, Poland, Joe Biden urged the European Union to end its energy dependence on Russia. “You must end this dependence on Russian fossil fuels, and we, the United States, will help,” he appealed.

He suggested that the EU and the US should act as quickly as possible to achieve “clean renewable energy”, and that his administration would work with Brussels to help Europe overcome what he called an immediate energy crisis.

