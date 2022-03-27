Bombings leave wounded in Lviv, a city on the route of those fleeing the war | National Journal

A day after Russia signaled it would limit military operations to the breakaway Donbass region, the attacks crossed Ukraine from east to west.

Just 60 kilometers from the Polish border, the first concert in Lviv since the beginning of the invasion tried to calm and bring hope.

But the danger was real. The audience and musicians had to seek shelter. The black smoke left no doubt.

According to the governor, two missiles hit a fuel depot and two hit a military factory.

But the mayor recorded a video showing that the impact shattered even the windows of a school. Five people were injured.

The missiles were launched from the Crimean peninsula, annexed by the Russia in 2014. Before the war, Lviv had over 700,000 inhabitants.

But the population has increased by hundreds of thousands as people flee the worst fighting in eastern, southern and northern Ukraine. Lviv has become a place of refuge or passage for those who prefer to cross the border.

But getting around the country is an increasingly dangerous challenge. Images from British TV Sky News show cluster bombs scattered across a field in the Chernihiv region of northern Ukraine. People fleeing by car and on foot. When, suddenly, the team itself was surprised.

Journalists had to throw themselves to the ground to protect themselves. A paramedic was hit.

The fear is that Chernihiv will be the next Mariupol. The city is also surrounded, without power, heat and water, and with bodies abandoned on the street.

Nearby, in Slavutych – where workers at the Chernobyl power plant live – Ukrainians came to protest against Russian forces that had taken control of the city. But they were met with stun bombs.

In the south, the governor of Mykolaiv – a strategy for Russia to control the coast on the Black Sea – said Russian troops continued attacks with missiles and cluster bombs. But the Ukrainian official promised: “Afraid or not, we will face it.”

The war in Ukraine enters its second month, continues to draw the world’s attention and was highlighted on the first day of the Forum in Doha, Qatar. An event that brings together political and business leaders, activists and academics. It was there that the head of European diplomacy, Josep Borrell, accused Russia of wanting to turn Ukraine into “a second Syria”, turning Mariupol into “European Aleppo”.

The Ukrainian president also attended the event, but via video. Volodymyr Zelensky urged oil and gas producing countries – including Qatar itself – to increase production to prevent Russia from using energy as a blackmail weapon.