Bus driver improvises bed so his pets can accompany him to work

The attitude of a driver of a collective bus in the city of Villavicencio in Colombia, went viral after a netizen named Holy Nicol posted a video on TikTok on March 10, showing two pinschers in a makeshift bed next to the professional, throughout the work. and path.

Many dogs can become depressed and anxious without the presence of owners at home, and for us humans, the work hours when they need to be away from pets can also be torturous.

Therefore, the man decided to take the dogs with him, but of course offering comfort and security.

“I love you sir who will work with your puppies”, wrote the author of the video in the description.

In the scenes there are two pinschers, one caramel and the other with black fur, the caramel is comfortable lying on the makeshift bed looking at the landscape and the passengers, while the other remains lying on his back, completely relaxed next to the tutor, just enjoying the ride.

The publication got more than 230 thousand views, 28 thousand likes and 374 comments.

“The dog receives the money for the ticket”, commented an internet user.

“I’m going there this week, I want to look for that route just to see them,” Luna said.

“I want to take this bus, but I would sit with the doguinhos”, added Angela.

According to the author of the video, after filming the two dogs fell asleep and slept the rest of the way.

Check out the video:

