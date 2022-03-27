Cancer risk increases with sweetener use, research says

Researchers from the National Institute of Health and Medical Research and the Sorbonne Paris Nord University analyzed about 7 years of dietary data.

Based on a survey of dietary data conducted with more than 102,000 participants, a team of researchers confirms that consumption of artificial sweeteners may be linked to an increased risk of cancer.

The results were published last Thursday (24), and indicate that the risks are greater for sweeteners based on aspartame or acesulfame-K.

Researchers at the National Institute of Health and Medical Research (Inserm) and the Sorbonne Paris Nord University analyzed nearly 7.8 years of food data, medical records and other health-related information from volunteers in the NutriNet-Santé study, a program that investigates influence of diet on cancer risk.

Read too:

When comparing the incidence of cancer cases among those who consumed the sweeteners with those who did not, the researchers observed that the risk of developing cancer during the study period was about 13% higher among those who consumed the sweeteners.

Higher risks were observed for those who consumed aspartame (15%), and the incidence was higher for breast cancer (16%) and other types of cancer linked to obesity, such as colorectal, stomach, liver, among others, which together have a 13% increased risk with sweeteners consumption.