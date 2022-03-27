Child vaccination coverage is worst in 30 years · Alto Astral

That the pandemic messed with the whole of society, there’s no denying it. But did you know that this period also affected the childhood vaccination schedule? So it is! In the first years of life, there are several immunizing agents that are extremely necessary for the prevention of serious diseases such as whooping cough, meningitis, polio and measles. These are even diseases that have been eradicated in Brazil, which are at risk of returning to activity, and worse: of harming the health of many children and adolescents.

This problem made Brazil had the worst vaccination coverage in over 30 years – that is, since 1987. There is yet another aggravating factor: the Federal Government cut more than half of the budget dedicated to advertising for childhood vaccinations in 2021, when compared to 2020. These data were obtained via the Access to Information Law through the portal Reporter Brazil to the Ministry of Health.

Publicity actions on childhood vaccination do not only involve advertisements on television, radio and internet. There are also other actions taken such as billboards, posters, brochures and educational materials that are distributed in health centers and places with large circulation, such as streets, public transport and in the surroundings of the local community.

Apart from the mandatory vaccines, there are still others that are complementary, such as the case of the immunizer against Covid-19. According to the Consortium of Press Vehicles, only 49.96% of the population between 5 and 11 years old received the first dose of the coronavirus prevention vaccine. Among those who performed the entire vaccination schedule, this number drops dramatically to 11.72%.

São Paulo holds vaccination campaign against covid-19 and flu on Sunday

From the 4th of April, the national flu vaccination campaign. This is an essential immunizer, as there was an outbreak of the disease throughout the pandemic. In addition, there are specific groups of the population that are more susceptible to the disease and that need to be vaccinated.

However, the state of São Paulo has already anticipated and will hold this Sunday (27) a joint effort in more than 5 thousand Basic Health Units (UBSs). Immunization will take place by age group, with priority being given to the elderly over 80 years of age.

Those who still need application of the third and fourth dose of the Covid-19 vaccine, will also be able to attend the health posts. Services will operate from 7 am to 7 pm and also include vaccination of children aged 5 to 11 years.

So don’t forget to check if your child’s vaccination book is up to date, okay? Take advantage of the weekend to check it out and plan for go to a health post if any vaccine is missing.