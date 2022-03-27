Colorectal cancer affects more than 40 thousand people a year in the country; learn more – 03/26/2022

The month of March is marked by global awareness of colorectal cancer, the third most common type in Brazil, according to Inca (National Cancer Institute). The data estimate the emergence of more than 40 thousand new cases per year in the country. The disease affects men and women indistinctly.

The tumor arises in the large intestine and rectum, and in 90% of cases it originates from an adenomatous polyp that, over the years, undergoes progressive changes in its cells. Therefore, the main way to prevent colorectal cancer is screening through diagnostic tests, aiming at the detection and removal of polyps before they degenerate into cancer.

According to Rogério Kuga, director of the System of Excellence in Gastroenterology and coordinator of the Digestive Endoscopy area of ​​the Americas Network, in order to reduce the possibility of colorectal cancer, it is recommended to be up to date with medical appointments and pay attention to warning signs.

“It is crucial to be aware of unusual signs that may arise such as: blood in the stool, change in bowel routine, abdominal pain or discomfort, weakness and anemia, weight loss with no apparent cause, change in the shape of stools or abdominal mass. colorectal cancer is a silent disease and colonoscopy is the best method of screening and surveillance, as it allows not only diagnosis, but also therapy through the resection of lesions amenable to endoscopic treatment. the chances of cure for the patient”, explains Kuga.

The specialist also reinforces some healthy habits as preventive measures, among them: avoid smoking and the use of alcoholic beverages, practice physical activity regularly; have a diet rich in fiber and free of ultra-processed foods and sugars, and with reduced intake of red meat.

Colorectal cancer is curable and the chances are entirely related to the stage at which the tumor is diagnosed, and the probability can range from 10% to 95%. According to the Cancer Radar, 75% of cases diagnosed in 2021 were in more advanced stages of the disease. After treatment, monitoring is essential for possible recurrences early.

Oncoguia brings 6 things everyone needs to know about the disease:

1. It is the second most common type of cancer in men and women: 20,520 men and 20,470 women —Inca statistics for cases diagnosed per year in Brazil.

2. Yes, you need to pay attention to your stool. No taboo and no frills: it’s very important that you watch your stools. Also pay attention to your bowel habit: has it changed? Is it very varied? That is, your poop has become different and remains that way? Talk to your doctor! You can look for a proctologist or a general practitioner.

3. Colonoscopy is the test that prevents colorectal cancer. This is very important! The procedure lasts 15 to 30 minutes and the patient is sedated to avoid any discomfort. If you are over 50 years old or if you have cases of the disease in the family, talk to your doctor and get routine exams.

4. Not every colorectal cancer patient uses a colostomy bag. And not every colostomy bag is final. Currently, with the advancement of surgical techniques and treatment options, colostomies are not a frequent option and when necessary, they are often temporary.

5. Having a polyp doesn’t mean you have colorectal cancer. Polyps can be benign or precancerous, but in some cases, if not removed, they can become malignant. Polyps are removed during colonoscopy.

6. Staying away from sausages, salami, sausage and others is critical in preventing colorectal cancer. Taking care of your food is taking care of your health.