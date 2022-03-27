Does cell phone affect health? See how it works in practice

Living without a cell phone is considered impossible for many people. The smartphone has taken over the professional, social and affective life of the human being, especially in the face of the pandemic. The problem is when the dependence on technology is so much that it starts to have an effect on the well-being of each one. find out today how the cell phone interferes with the user’s health.

See how the cell phone interferes with health:

1 – It gets in the way of going to bed

For some time now, cell phones have been posing health risks, mainly due to the frequency of light that the screen emits. Blue light interferes with the secretion of melatonin, the hormone responsible for sleep and for regulating the body’s biological clock. The presence of cell phone screen lighting interferes directly with the circadian cycle.

2 – Increases anxiety and stress levels

The number of information we receive daily through cell phones is enormous. So much data to be processed over just 24 hours ends up increasing stress and anxiety levels. Therefore, one of the ways in which the cell phone interferes with health is through the application itself. Turn off notifications a little to get a less fussy routine.

3 – Cell phones interfere with meals

As it is used all the time, the cell phone ends up accompanying the person until the moment they sit down to eat. The problem is that this directly interferes with the quality of the meal. Being distracted, the user of the device ends up eating more or even less than he should and simply does not pay attention to food.

4 – Decreases self-esteem

It has been proven that permanence on social media greatly reduces people’s self-esteem. Several studies have shown that the more one lives immersed in the contents of the networks, the less self-esteem the person shows. This is due to the fact that so much content about perfect lives is displayed all the time through social profiles.

5 – Cell phone use interferes with vision health

Eyestrain and myopia problems are frequent among the most assiduous cell phone users. That is, the device has real power to cause vision problems. The ideal is to look for a doctor to analyze how your eyes are doing.

Finally, remember that inappropriate cell phone use can cause tendinitis, panic syndrome and other problems. Try to make a moderate and healthy use of the device.