Family of death row inmate in Saudi Arabia asks Hamilton for help

Seven-time Formula 1 champion Lewis Hamilton is also known worldwide for publicly defending his principles. That’s why the English Mercedes driver, who finished third at the Bahrain GP, ​​received a request for help from the family of a prisoner sentenced to death in Saudi Arabia before this weekend’s race, according to ‘The Guardian’.

“Our cries for justice have not been heard. Perhaps if you say his name, those who decide his fate will hear. Will you raise your voice to save Abdullah?” the Saudi’s family wrote. “Whether in private conversations with the authorities or in public while you’re here in Saudi Arabia to race, we believe it can make a difference.”

In December last year, the category held its first race in Saudi Arabia and Hamilton criticized the decision on account of allegations of human rights violations in the country. “Do I feel comfortable here? I wouldn’t say so. But it’s not my choice to be here, the sport chose to be here,” he said at the time. The Englishman finished the race on top of the podium.

Now, more than three months after the inaugural race in the country, Hamilton is faced with yet another human rights issue in Saudi Arabia. The young man in question, Abdullah al-Howaiti, was arrested about six years ago, when he was 14, accused of participating in a jewelry store robbery that killed a police officer.

According to the English newspaper, the Saudi’s family maintains, with evidence from recordings and witness statements, that he was nowhere near the store at the time of the robbery. In documents sent from prison, Howaiti says he was abused and tortured by the country’s authorities until he signed a piece of paper as a confession.

The young man was originally sentenced to death in 2019, aged 17, but Saudi Arabia’s Supreme Court overturned the decision last year. However, he was again sentenced to death in March of this year, the same month that the country executed 81 people for crimes linked to “terrorism”. The UN condemned the mass execution.

Maya Foya, director of the human rights NGO reprive, states that the presence of the category with a race legitimizes the country’s regime. “By racing in Saudi Arabia, Formula 1 is telling Saudi authorities that they can wash away the bloodstains of a mass execution and appear on the checkered flag days later to present a trophy.”

In a statement sent to ‘The Guardian’, F1 reinforced its commitment to human rights. “We take our rights responsibilities very seriously and set high ethical standards for counterparties and those in our supply chain, which are enshrined in contracts, and we pay close attention to their adherence.”