Galaxy A53 vs Galaxy S21 FE: compare specs

Although they may confuse the user at first glance, the Galaxy A53 and Galaxy S21 FE have important differences from each other, as they were developed for different usage niches. In order to simplify the comparison, the TecMundo prepared a guide with the main characteristics of each model and their respective specialties; check out the information below!

design

Inspired by the latest releases of the Galaxy S line, both models offer a “smooth” look with rounded corners and a plastic finish, stylized to resemble glass. In practice, the main difference between the models is in the rear set of cameras.

On the Galaxy S21 FE, the module in question “joins” its side, creating a unique transition effect. On the other hand, in the case of the Galaxy A53, the set of cameras is on an “island”, receiving greater visual prominence – just like in the Galaxy S20.

In terms of colors, the models adopt options with pastel tones and matte finishing, which are:

Available colors for the Galaxy S21 FE

Official Galaxy S21 FE colors. (Source: Samsung / Reproduction)Source: Samsung

Available colors for the Galaxy A53

Official Galaxy A53 colors. (Source: Samsung / Reproduction)Source: Samsung

Screen

Galaxy S21 FE display, certified for HDR10+. (Source: ScreenRant / Reproduction)Source: ScreenRant

Unsurprisingly, both Samsung alternatives have a quality visual presentation. However, the highlight is the Galaxy S21 FE due to its 6.4″ screen in Dynamic AMOLED 2X technology, with support for 120 Hz refresh rate and HDR10+ certification.

It is also worth noting that the Galaxy A53 does not disappoint either: its 6.5″ Super AMOLED screen with a refresh rate of 120 Hz and a maximum peak brightness of 800 nits should offer users an experience rich in detail and contrast. .

In both models, there is even an optical fingerprint reader under the screen, offering an extra layer of security.

processor and memory

Snapdragon 888 5G was one of the top processors launched last year. (Source: Qualcomm / Reproduction)Source: Qualcomm

As usual, the Galaxy S21 FE offers an alternative processor version for users, in this case the powerful Snapdragon 888 5G. However, in locations where the Qualcomm component is not available, performance is on account of the proprietary solution, Exynos 2100 — both having eight cores. The Galaxy A53, in turn, only has the Exynos 1280 as an option, limiting the range of consumer choices.

To accompany, there are the following memory options: the Galaxy A53 offers from 4 GB to 8 GB of RAM, combined with up to 256 GB of internal storage. Almost identical, the Galaxy S21 FE’s configurations start with a minimum of 6GB of RAM, with the most complete variants having 8GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage.

cameras

Galaxy S21 FE Camera Set. (Source: Samsung / Reproduction)Source: Samsung

For the photographic question, the Galaxy S21 FE has a triple set of sensors, namely: 12 MP (wide), 8 MP (telephoto) and 12 MP (ultrawide). In it, the differential is in the support for optical stabilization in the main lenses, in addition to the “Dual Pixel PDAF” image enhancement technology. On the front, there is a 32 MP selfie sensor.

Featuring more sensors, the Galaxy A53 has a quadruple set of cameras: 64 MP (wide), 12 MP (ultrawide), 5 MP (macro) and 5 MP (depth). For selfies, there is the same 32 MP module used in its “competitor”.

Conclusion

In Brazil, the models are sold in the same price range, between R$2,700 and R$3,000. This factor ends up contributing to possible confusion among consumers, especially those less experienced with the technological niche, as it tends to be a shallow parameter of comparison – something like “the more expensive, the better”.

However, the problem can be solved by analyzing the models according to their proposal: while the Galaxy A53 is an intermediary premium that defies the limits of its category, the Galaxy S21 FE presents itself as an “economical” top of the line, bringing together only the necessary functions to define it as such.

Galaxy A53 emerges as one of the most complete intermediaries on the market. (Source: Samsung / Reproduction)Source: Samsung

On paper, the Galaxy S21 FE takes the advantage of having the most powerful set of technical specifications, which should suit users who are looking for high performance and don’t worry about the extra features present in the main line. On the other hand, the Galaxy A53 offers a high quality user experience, ensuring satisfaction for less demanding and casual consumers who have a slightly leaner budget.