Glacier collapses after heat wave raises temperatures by 40°C

A giant glacier has collapsed after a heat wave hit eastern Antarctica last week. According to MetSul, the air mass increased temperatures in the region by 40ºC.

The ice shelf, known as Conger, had a surface area of ​​approximately 1,200 square kilometers. The collapse took place on March 15, according to satellite data. However, only now have scientists been able to confirm the occurrence.

Ice shelves are floating on the ocean and are a thermometer for measuring climate change on the planet. Without them, sea level rise can occur.

Researchers had already expressed concern about the high temperature in the region and the consequences that the phenomenon could have on the ice caps. The Vostok Station, a research base for Russia, the United States and France, which has already recorded the lowest temperature on the planet (-89.2ºC, on January 21, 1983), reached its maximum temperature last Friday (18). of -17.7°C.

In addition to it, other stations also had records of absolute maximums. In Concordia, which has an altitude of 3234 meters, the temperature reached -11.5ºC, a value much higher than normal. The Dome C II station, at 3250 meters, also had a much higher record than usual: the maximum was -10.1ºC.

to the british newspaper The GuardianCatherine Colello Walker, a scientist at NASA and the Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution, said that while the Conger Glacier is relatively small compared to others in the region, this “is one of the most significant collapse events anywhere in Antarctica since the beginning. 2000s, when the Larsen B ice shelf disintegrated”.

“It probably won’t have major effects, but it’s a sign of things to come,” he anticipated.

“Complete collapse of East Antarctica’s Conger Ice Shelf (approximately 1200 km2) on March 15, as seen in the combined Landsat and MODIS images. Is it possible that it reached its tipping point following the Antarctic AtmosphericRiver and the heat wave as well?” , Catherine said in a post.

The Conger Glacier has been shrinking since the 2000s. However, according to Walker, it was from 2020 onwards that this change was observed more gradually. On March 4, it was already halved compared to January.

Still, according to The Guardianin addition to the Conger collapse, there were still disintegration events in the Totten and Glenzer glaciers.

“The last 4.5 years of the now collapsing Conger Ice Shelf in East Antarctica as seen by Sentinel1”

Professor Andrew Mackintosh, head of the Earth, Atmosphere and Environment School at Monash University in Australia, said that ice shelves naturally lose mass, but that the cave-in is an unusual event. “This appears to be a breakdown and not normal behavior,” he said.

“The collapse itself, however, may have been caused by surface melting as a result of the extremely hot temperatures recently recorded in this region. More evidence is needed to link this collapse to recent warming.”

Matt King, who leads the Australian Center of Excellence in Antarctic Science, said that as the ice shelves are already floating, the breakup of the Conger Ice Shelf would not affect sea levels much. “We’re going to see more ice shelves break up in the future with global warming. We’re going to see huge ice shelves-much bigger than they’re breaking up. And these hold a lot of ice-enough to seriously raise global sea levels,” he said. .