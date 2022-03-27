GTA Online: Rockstar announces new GTA+ subscription service

THE Rockstar Games announced, this Friday (25), a new subscription program for GTA OnlineO GTA+. The service, which is exclusive to players on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S, promises to bring several monthly benefits to its members.
Perks will change each month, but some will be recurring, such as a direct deposit into the Maze Bank account of GTA$500,000, as well as the opportunity to purchase properties that unlock gameplay updates that the player has missed. Other benefits include special vehicle upgrades, discounts and GTA$ and RP bonuses.
(Disclosure)Source: Rockstar Games
In addition to recurring benefits, the first month of membership, which runs from March 29 to April 27, will also bring other member-only benefits. Check out the full list:
- Principe Deveste Eight — with a complimentary Hao’s Special Works upgrade, exclusive before it became available to the general public — in addition to HSW Orange Travel and HSW Glitch CMYK skins.
- The Tuning Workshop in La Mesa, which features a variety of updates from Los Santos Tuners. Anyone who already has a Tuning Workshop can change the location to La Mesa at no additional cost.
- Membership in the LS Car Event at no additional cost. Players with GTA+ who are already members of the LS Car Event will receive a refund of GTA$50,000 during the period of this event.
- Anyone who already owns a yacht can get the Aquarius Super Yacht upgrade at no additional cost.
- The Sapo Gussét t-shirt and the Basketball Broker ProLaps shorts and blouse are automatically added to your wardrobe.
- The Dot-to-Dot skin for the Mammoth Avenger, HVY APC, and TM-02 Khanjali.
- A selection of free colors and emblems for the Tuning Workshop.
- 3x GTA$ and RP in HSW Series Races.
- 2x LS Cars Event Reputation in Street Racing Series.
Players can purchase the subscription for BRL 31.90 per month, starting March 29, through the PlayStation Store on PlayStation 5 or the Microsoft Store on Xbox Series X|S.