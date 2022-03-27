GTA Online: Rockstar announces new GTA+ subscription service

THE Rockstar Games announced, this Friday (25), a new subscription program for GTA OnlineO GTA+. The service, which is exclusive to players on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S, promises to bring several monthly benefits to its members.

Perks will change each month, but some will be recurring, such as a direct deposit into the Maze Bank account of GTA$500,000, as well as the opportunity to purchase properties that unlock gameplay updates that the player has missed. Other benefits include special vehicle upgrades, discounts and GTA$ and RP bonuses.

(Disclosure)Source: Rockstar Games

In addition to recurring benefits, the first month of membership, which runs from March 29 to April 27, will also bring other member-only benefits. Check out the full list:

Principe Deveste Eight — with a complimentary Hao’s Special Works upgrade, exclusive before it became available to the general public — in addition to HSW Orange Travel and HSW Glitch CMYK skins.

The Tuning Workshop in La Mesa, which features a variety of updates from Los Santos Tuners. Anyone who already has a Tuning Workshop can change the location to La Mesa at no additional cost.

Membership in the LS Car Event at no additional cost. Players with GTA+ who are already members of the LS Car Event will receive a refund of GTA$50,000 during the period of this event.

Anyone who already owns a yacht can get the Aquarius Super Yacht upgrade at no additional cost.

The Sapo Gussét t-shirt and the Basketball Broker ProLaps shorts and blouse are automatically added to your wardrobe.

The Dot-to-Dot skin for the Mammoth Avenger, HVY APC, and TM-02 Khanjali.

A selection of free colors and emblems for the Tuning Workshop.

3x GTA$ and RP in HSW Series Races.

2x LS Cars Event Reputation in Street Racing Series.

Players can purchase the subscription for BRL 31.90 per month, starting March 29, through the PlayStation Store on PlayStation 5 or the Microsoft Store on Xbox Series X|S.