Hamilton considers starting from the pits in Saudi Arabia

Lewis Hamilton tried to find answers to the poor performance obtained in this Saturday’s qualifying (26) in Jeddah, marked by the Mick Schumacher’s serious accident and Sergio Pérez’s surprising pole position in the final moments of Q3.

The 16th position and, consequently, the elimination in Q1 of the seven-time Formula 1 world champion hasn’t happened since 2009when in the British GP that year, he started in 19th place.

In an interview after the elimination, the Englishman pointed out the obvious: there is something wrong with the configuration of his W13. “We’re not where we want to be, I fought hard to have a balanced car, but it didn’t have a rear end, it was so loose,” he said, without hiding his disappointment.

Asked about the success of George Russell, Lewis does not believe he has done something so different from his companion. “I don’t know what he (Russell) could have done in terms of the fit, but it was never that bad,” he added.

Lewis Hamilton finished 16th and was eliminated in Q1 in Jeddah (Photo: Mercedes)

Given all this scenario, Hamilton does not believe in a great performance from Mercedes on Sunday. What’s more, he’s considering leaving the pits in Jeddah. “It shouldn’t be that good, maybe start from the pit lane to make sure the car isn’t as good as it should be.”

At the end of the interview, he regretted the 16th place on the grid. “I apologize to my team and everyone who worked so hard. When you don’t deliver the result they expect, it’s devastating,” he said.

