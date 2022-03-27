Hamilton sees Mercedes ‘with same problems as last race’

FORMULA 1 2022 LIVE: F1 SAUDI ARABIAN GP FREE TRAINING | briefing

Lewis Hamilton finished Friday (25) of free practice at the Saudi Arabian GP in fifth place. The seven-time world champion ran 44 laps over the two sessions, and had a time of 1min30s513 as the fastest in Jeddah.

After a surprising podium at the opening of F1 2022 in Bahrain, Hamilton cited that Mercedes still suffers from the same problems as Sakhir. Among them is the infamous bounce, which was even captured by one of the onboard cameras on the Mercedes W13.

“It was an OK day, we still have a lot of the same issues as the last race, but we are working on them. It’s been a little more difficult with the high-speed corners, but the grip on the track is good and we just need to get more speed on the straights.”

Lewis Hamilton was fifth on Friday in Jeddah (Photo: LAT Images)

Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc and Red Bull’s Max Verstappen took the top two positions in Friday’s free practice 2. Behind the rivals, Lewis focuses on improving for this Saturday’s classification.

“We’re going to keep our heads down tonight, understanding today’s data, and we’re going to put ourselves in the best possible position for qualifying tomorrow.”

On Saturday, the third free practice is scheduled for 11 am (Brasilia time). Classification starts at 2pm. O BIG PRIZE follows all the activities of the Saudi Arabian GP LIVE and IN REAL TIME.

