Hamilton suffers from Mercedes in Jeddah and apologizes for Q1 elimination | formula 1

The problems seem endless for Mercedes at the start of the 2022 Formula 1 season. The Saturday of the Saudi Arabian GP started with a performance below the team in the third free practice and ended with the surprising elimination of Lewis Hamilton still in Q1 of the classification, something which had not happened since the 2017 Brazilian GP. And the Briton did not hide his disappointment with the fact.

– I just struggled with the balance of the car, and it wasn’t where I wanted to be. It’s something about his set-up… Everything looked good in the third practice, and we tried to go in a similar direction. But it seems that we went too far and the car became unmanageable. He looks nervous. There’s definitely something wrong. I don’t know what it is, but I can’t comment. I didn’t even have a back,” he reported.

While Hamilton lagged behind in Q1, his new Mercedes teammate George Russell advanced to the end of the race and secured a sixth place on Sunday’s starting grid.

The last time the seven-time champion started from the back of the pack was at the Brazil stage at Interlagos, in the 2017 season, when he crashed his Mercedes. In the race, he managed to gain 16 positions and finished fourth, which seems like a more difficult mission given the team’s car problems.

– Most likely it will be a more or less race, certainly not so good. Maybe I’ll leave the pitlane to change the car again and make sure it stays the way it did here. A lot can happen, but I just apologize to the team… they all worked so hard, and it’s disappointing not to compensate them.”

– Head of the eight-time champion constructors team, Toto Wolff endorsed his driver’s explanation and issued a warning to the team: it’s time to wake up:

– We tried something on Lewis’ car that didn’t work. It had zero grip on the rear axle. It’s time for us to wake up.

The scenario looks negative for Mercedes, which was also overtaken by rivals Ferrari and RBR in the previous round, at the Bahrain GP, ​​despite taking an unexpected podium with Hamilton’s third place in the race at Sakhir.

The seven-time champion has been suffering more to adapt to the W13, the team’s car for the 2022 season and which, according to engineering director Andrew Shovlin, suffers from a series of problems, including lack of balance and grip and the “shake” caused by the called the porpoising effect.

After the ups and downs in Bahrain, Wolff even promised that the team would move the “chainsaw” in the single-seater for the stage at the Jeddah Circuit.

– I don’t know what settings George used. The car looked good in FP3, but the rear was all loose. I’m going to use the same car I had in qualifying, so I don’t see any progress. But I’ll give it my all,” Hamilton promised.