Hamilton surprised by elimination in undriveable car

The 2022 season of formula 1 doesn’t seem to be one of the most promising of Mercedes, but the fan of Lewis Hamilton did not expect to have seen what he saw this Saturday, in Jeddah, in qualifying for the Saudi Arabian GP.

The time of 1min30s343 was the best the Englishman managed in Q1, but not enough to pass the stage in the qualifiers, leaving only the 16th place. Hamilton hadn’t moved into Q2 since the 2017 Brazilian GP, ​​when he crashed early in the session.

After his participation, he was asked if he was surprised by the result: “Yes, of course,” Hamilton said. “It’s something in the setup. The car looked good in FP3. We try to progress in the same direction.”

“Maybe we went too far and then the car became unmanageable. [O carro] is very nervous.”

“[Amanhã] I’ll have the same car I had in qualifying, so I don’t expect to go that far. But I will give it all.”

“I’m just struggling with the balance of the car. And it’s not where I want to be,” she added.

