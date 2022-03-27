Highly contagious virus is infecting dogs in Miami | pet channel

Pixabay Contagious virus is infecting dogs in Miami, Florida

The Miami (USA) Department of Animal Control has issued a warning to dog owners due to a highly contagious virus that is spreading throughout South Florida and is putting the lives of animals at risk.

In the alert, Miami-Dade County Animal Services (MDAS) urges you to avoid dog parks, or other common areas where pets are concentrated, such as beaches, plazas and kennels. The disease called CIRDC has coughing, sneezing and nasal and eye secretions as symptoms.

“It is a disease caused by various viruses and bacteria that practically infect the respiratory tract of dogs and can cause a very serious infection, including pneumonia,” said Maria Serrano, chief veterinarian at Municipal Animal Control.

The MDAS has announced that, as a precautionary measure, it will suspend castration surgeries, vaccinations and the implantation of microchips in its clinics. Adoption events will be held, but off-premises.

It was also explained that CIRDC is transmitted by direct contact with an infected dog or even by contact with people who have had contact with the virus. The virus can stay on clothes, hands and items used by dogs, such as water and food bowls, collars and toys.

A coughing dog can spread the virus nearly 7 meters away, according to the MDAS. Although most cases are mild, the virus is highly contagious. Among the recommendations are keeping pets away from agglomerations, having vaccinations up to date and visits to the veterinary doctor.

