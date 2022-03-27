How do I remove my house from Google Maps and Apple Maps?

You know those street images on Google Maps or Apple Maps that show houses? If you want, you can request the removal of the photo of your residence for more privacy.

The process of deleting the image or having it blurred is simple: it just requires you to find the location on the map and fill out a form. Check out how to do it below:

Google Maps

On the computer:

  1. Go to Google Maps;
  2. In the lower left corner of the screen, click on the square in the corner labeled “Layers”;
    Google Maps - take a picture of the house 1 - Playback - Playback
    Image: Reproduction
  3. Proceed to the map view options under “More”, then choose the “Street View” option and click on the map;
    Google Maps - take a picture of the house 2 - Playback - Playback
    Image: Reproduction
  4. In Street View, you can search for your residence in the upper left corner of the screen, using the location icon;
    Google Maps - take a picture of the house 3 - Playback - Playback
    Image: Reproduction
  5. Enter your address and then click on the red location icon;
    Google Maps - Take a picture of the house 4 - Playback - Playback
    Image: Reproduction
  6. After viewing the image of your home, continue on “Report a problem” in the lower right corner of the page;
    Google Maps - Take a picture of the house 5 - Playback - Playback
    Image: Reproduction
  7. On the page that will appear, fill in the requested information. Check reCAPTCHA and complete “Submit”.
    Google Maps - take a picture of the house 6 - Playback - Playback
    Image: Reproduction
  8. Ready. Your request to have your home image removed from Google has been sent.

On Android mobile:

  1. On your smartphone, open the Google Maps app. In the upper right corner, continue on the diamond-shaped icon;
    Google Maps - mobile - take a picture of the house 1 - Playback - Playback
    Image: Reproduction
  2. On the next screen, tap “Street View” and exit the map options;
    Google Maps - mobile - take a picture of the house 2 - Playback - Playback
    Image: Reproduction
  3. In the “Search here” bar, enter your home address; then in the search result, go to the red location icon;
    Google Maps - mobile - take a picture of the house 3 - Playback - Playback
    Image: Reproduction
  4. Tap the photo of your house; in the upper right corner of the screen, proceed with the three dots and go to “Report a problem”;
    Google Maps - mobile - take a picture of the house - Playback - Playback
    Image: Reproduction
  5. Fill in the information fields on the form, complete the reCAPTCHA verification and complete “Submit”.
    Google Maps - mobile - take a picture of the house 5 - Playback - Playback
    Image: Reproduction
  6. Ready. Google Maps has received your removal request from your residence.

Apple Maps

In this case, you need to contact Apple to make a removal request.

Just send an email explaining where your home appears, with the exact address, to [email protected]

