How do I remove my house from Google Maps and Apple Maps?

You know those street images on Google Maps or Apple Maps that show houses? If you want, you can request the removal of the photo of your residence for more privacy.

The process of deleting the image or having it blurred is simple: it just requires you to find the location on the map and fill out a form. Check out how to do it below:

Google Maps

On the computer:

Go to Google Maps; In the lower left corner of the screen, click on the square in the corner labeled “Layers”; Image: Reproduction Proceed to the map view options under “More”, then choose the “Street View” option and click on the map; Image: Reproduction In Street View, you can search for your residence in the upper left corner of the screen, using the location icon; Image: Reproduction Enter your address and then click on the red location icon; Image: Reproduction After viewing the image of your home, continue on “Report a problem” in the lower right corner of the page; Image: Reproduction On the page that will appear, fill in the requested information. Check reCAPTCHA and complete “Submit”. Image: Reproduction Ready. Your request to have your home image removed from Google has been sent.

On Android mobile:

On your smartphone, open the Google Maps app. In the upper right corner, continue on the diamond-shaped icon; Image: Reproduction On the next screen, tap “Street View” and exit the map options; Image: Reproduction In the “Search here” bar, enter your home address; then in the search result, go to the red location icon; Image: Reproduction Tap the photo of your house; in the upper right corner of the screen, proceed with the three dots and go to “Report a problem”; Image: Reproduction Fill in the information fields on the form, complete the reCAPTCHA verification and complete “Submit”. Image: Reproduction Ready. Google Maps has received your removal request from your residence.

Apple Maps

In this case, you need to contact Apple to make a removal request.

Just send an email explaining where your home appears, with the exact address, to [email protected]