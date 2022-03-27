How to Remove WhatsApp Online: See 6 Tricks

It is undeniable that the exchange of messages, audios and videos through WhatsApp helped in communication between people, making dialogues, often, instantaneous. But along with all the ease and agility a discussion about user control and the need to “always be available” was raised.

When the application is installed on the mobile device or accessed via the web, its default is that every time the user accesses it, his contacts see in the conversation window the indication that you are online (availability appears just below the contact’s name ). Until now, the company that created the app has not yet provided the option to hide this – it is only possible to take the “last seen”.

The complaint from users revolves around that even if you are online on the platform, it does not necessarily mean that you are available and have time to chat.

However, the desire for users not to always appear available has caused several tools, applications and extensions to appear in an attempt to bring more privacy to the user – despite none of them being recommended by WhatsApp itself.

tilt separated a list of six ways to not make “online” available on your WhatsApp. Look:

Notifications

One of the simplest alternatives to not appear online on WhatsApp is by selecting notifications and replies directly via shortcuts; that is, if you are able to respond to messages using the fields available in the notifications, you will not have to open the application and, consequently, your “online” status will not appear for other contacts.

To use this shortcut on Android phones, you can go to WhatsApp’s “Settings” menu and select “Notifications”. Then just enable the “High priority notifications” option. Thus, received messages will appear at the top of the screen and you will be able to reply to them in the same box, without having to enter the app.

On iPhone, this same setting is available in the “Notifications” menu, where you choose “In-App Notifications”. This way you can opt for banners or alerts that allow you to read and respond to messages without having to open WhatsApp.

Airplane mode

Another very simple way to not appear with your online status on WhatsApp while you reply to a message is to activate the airplane mode on your mobile device. With this option, the user disables the device’s internet usage.

In addition to not receiving new messages, the app is offline and cannot identify your usage or if you are currently connected – even with WhatsApp open, your status is invisible to your contacts. After reading the message and replying to it (if you want) just turn off your smartphone’s airplane mode, so you can go back to using the internet normally and no one will have noticed that you had WhatsApp open.

Google Chrome

For those who use the web version of WhatsApp, Google Chrome has a setting that removes the user’s online status.

WA Web Plus For WhatsApp is available for download from the Google Chrome Web Store. When installing, the tool will offer you the option “hide online” and you just have to select it so that your “online” status will stop appearing to your contacts – there is also the option to hide the “typing”.

In addition to “hide” that you are connected, through the tool it is also possible to make other changes such as: blur messages on the screen to ensure privacy and recover deleted messages.

Flychat app

For those who have Android, downloading the Flychat app is an option to hide WhatsApp online status. When you install the app, it automatically connects with other messaging apps and displays chat bubble notifications on your smartphone screen, similar to Facebook Messenger.

With this, there’s no need to open the app to reply to messages and so your contacts don’t know when you’re online.

Another plus point of Flychat is that with bubbles you can read messages and also reply to them without closing other apps you are currently using. But there is a catch: WhatsApp never recommends using external apps.

Unseen app

One more app that allows the user to reply to messages without showing “online” in their status is Unseen. It also has the option to reply directly to notifications, but it allows you to reply directly on the screen of messaging apps, such as WhatsApp.

When opening the app for the first time, Unseen will display some messages to let you know that it works in various chat apps, to complete its configuration click “Next”. On the last screen, tap “Give authorization”.

After this process, the phone will open the “Access to notifications” screen in “Settings”. Go to Unseen and tap “Allow”. After this quick configuration, when you receive a message on WhatsApp you must access it in Unseen itself, in this way you can guarantee privacy regarding your status that is displayed to other users.

Here, too, the same warning applies: WhatsApp never recommends using external apps.

WA Bubble For Chat

Another option to not appear “online” for your WhatsApp contacts is using WA Bubble For Chat, which also allows you to send messages without opening WhatsApp.

To use it, you just need to release the permissions to access notifications and screen overlay.

Then click the WA Bubble For Chat icon to open the drop down icon on the screen. Select it to access conversations and submit your responses.

Again the warning: the use of external applications is not recommended by WhatsApp.