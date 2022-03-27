how VRR can improve console experience

Sony said it is preparing an update for the PS5 where the Variable Refresh Rate will be integrated into the console system. But after all, as the VRR does it work and why is it so awaited by the owners of the next generation console?

The MeuPS team prepared this special to show how the feature will work to make gameplay more fluid on TVs and monitors with HDMI 2.1 inputs. In addition to more stable frame rates, the resolution will maintain a high quality standard.

The expectation is huge, and the reasons for this are very clear:

First, HDMI 2.1

The PS5 comes with an HDMI 2.1 cable in its box, and it is essential for the experience to be even more satisfying on devices that support the input. With it, you can enjoy the following advantages:

48GB p/s bandwidth — PS4 cable delivered 18GB p/s

Support 4K/120 FPS and 8K/60FPS resolutions, both with dynamic HDR;

Low input lag due to ALLM mode (Auto Low Latency Mode);

Compatibility with VRR (Variable Refresh Rate);

In short, TVs and monitors with HDMI 2.1 can deliver greater data transfer. In gameplay, this low latency combined with the high FPS rate of next-gen consoles makes gameplay more fluid.

PS5 VRR will be available when the video game is connected to devices with the characteristics mentioned above. Thus, the FPS and the screen frequency will interact more quickly in the processing, avoiding screen tearing and other graphical problems caused when the pair is not in resonance.

What is VRR?

VRR is a technology capable of synchronizing the frame rate delivered by the console – in this case, the PS5 – with the refresh rate of the screens where the video game is displayed. In this way, each pixel of the TV or monitor will be displayed in a coordinated way, avoiding the presence of artifacts on the screen.

The most common case is screen tearing. A basic example: your game runs at 120 FPS but your device has a rate of only 60 Hz. Not all information will be processed as it should and it may reach the TV sooner or faster.

When this happens, the images look like this:

This is very similar to the VSync/FreeSync technologies of current video cards. Compare:

Just like the buffer mentioned in the video above, the PS5 and TV will start to “speak the same language”. The positive result with the performance of the VRR will be observed in different ways:

Commands will take effect faster after being sent from DualSense;

The images will have a higher and more stable frame rate, in addition to having dynamic resolution, making the display of games more fluid and smooth;

This impacts online games with competitive modes as your response time will not suffer from input lag;

Graphic issues such as screen tearing and appearance of artifacts, mainly caused by sudden drops in FPS during gameplay, will be resolved;

Improved HDR mapping, offering greater contrast in images. Thus, dark or bright environments will be more balanced when shown on TV or monitor;

How did Sony describe using VRR on the PS5?

The PS5 was released in 2020 and many gamers thought that VRR would already be part of the console at its debut. This did not happen, but as stated above in the article, after the arrival of the features to Sony TVs, the video game entered the queue to receive the function.

The Japanese giant has given some explanations about how it will be applied to the console. Check out:

On compatible TVs and monitors VRR will dynamically sync the screen’s refresh rate to the PS5’s graphics output;

VRR will deliver improved visuals in PS5 games, eliminating issues with artifacts, frame rates, and screen tearing.

Previously released PS5 games can be optimized via a patch to take advantage of VRR, and upcoming games will likely come with the technology at launch;

The console’s VRR will also make non-VRR compatible games even better. If you have problems, just turn off the technology in the game’s menus.

According to Hideaki Nishino, Senior Vice President of the company, “Gameplay on many PS5 titles is smoother as scenes are rendered instantly, graphics appear sharper, and input lag is reduced.”. Now we just have to wait for the update to enjoy the benefits.