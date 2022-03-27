‘I discovered cervical cancer in a check-up that I almost gave up doing’ – 03/27/2022

Upon hearing her intuition, Nayane Roma, 35, an actress, from Paraná, decided to carry out her routine exams even in the midst of the quarantine. She almost gave up on having the checkup as she considered the previous year’s results to be normal. Upon further testing and investigating a change, she discovered that she had HPV and was at the very beginning of cervical cancer at age 33.

After the early diagnosis, Nayane, who now lives in São Paulo with her husband and two children, removed the uterus, the tubes, and warns other women: “Sometimes, we are well aesthetically, with a beautiful body, but we don’t know how we are from the inside. Self-care and periodic check-ups are essential. I was asymptomatic, but I had cancer”. She read her testimony:

“I’ve always tried to have a healthy lifestyle, I was a figure skating athlete, I ran, I had a regular diet. This care also included my female health and doing routine exams whenever possible. However, I confess that after my second son was born, in 2017, I didn’t do it anymore.

In 2019, I looked for an endocrinologist because I wanted to lose weight and see the hormonal part because I was very stressed. The doctor asked me for a check up general, including some gynecological exams such as breast and transvaginal ultrasound, but not Pap smear. All tests were ok.

In March 2020, in the midst of a pandemic with everyone quarantining, I decided that I would not do the same. check up since the previous year everything was normal, but I felt a very strong intuition, it was as if God was telling me to take the exams. I listened to my intuition and went on endocrine again.

She thought my return was important and advised me to do the annual follow-up as a form of prevention, even more so because I am already 30 years old and have two children, Maria Clara and Pedro.

The doctor ordered the tests and this time included the pap smear. I resisted, asked if it was really necessary, I never liked doing it, I found it uncomfortable, but she said it was important. Even having done it other times, she didn’t know what the pope was for and didn’t imagine his importance. She was unaware, for example, that he is able to identify changes that may indicate precancerous lesions on the cervix.

Image: Personal archive

I did the exams, all of them were ok again, with the exception of the pap smear, which confirmed a high-grade infection. The doctor asked me if I had a ‘stronger boyfriend’ that could have caused any injuries, I said no.

She recommended that I see a gynecologist. The last time I had spent with one was during Pedro’s pregnancy and delivery 2 and a half years ago when we lived in Minas Gerais. I had not yet consulted with any gynecologist living in São Paulo.

I went with two gynecologists, one of whom was a specialist in the cervix, with whom I started the treatment. Upon seeing the exams, examining me and doing a colposcopy with biopsy, the doctor said that I had an HPV virus infection and that there was a 99.9% chance that I would have to undergo a surgical procedure called cervical conization, in which a cone-shaped piece of the cervix would be removed to be sent for biopsy and identify the existence of cancer cells.

I was very scared, first because I didn’t know I had HPV, a sexually transmitted disease. I wondered who I could have gotten it from—she had been married for nine years. I mentioned this to the doctor, but she explained that I may have contracted the virus early in my sex life and been asymptomatic all these years.

The first result, the colposcopy biopsy, showed a high-grade CIN III lesion, one step away from cancer. The doctor asked me if I wanted to have more children, I said no. She said, then, that she would take a little more of the uterus during the conization to try to eliminate the problem for good. Two weeks later I had the procedure.

To our surprise, in July 2020, the result of the conization biopsy showed that I was at the very beginning of cervical cancer, the doctor recommended the complete removal of the uterus and both tubes. My world collapsed, I was desperate.

The diagnosis came at a happy and fulfilling moment in my life —I already had a degree in business administration—, but I was taking art courses in theater, cinema and TV, something I’ve always dreamed of since I was a child.

Image: Personal archive

For a while, life lost its beauty, I didn’t see anything in color anymore, just black and white. I felt powerless and inferior in relation to other people. At first, I did not accept the disease and wanted to find someone to blame. In the second, I started to try to understand things more clearly. On the third, I accepted the situation and started doing everything in my power to get well, with faith in God and positive thoughts.

In the midst of all this, I discovered in a conversation with my mother that I had never taken the HPV vaccine, but that my younger sister did, after having presented changes in some exams in her adolescence. My mother justified herself by saying that since I had never had anything, she didn’t think it was necessary.

On the recommendation of the doctor who was accompanying me, I took three doses of the HPV vaccine. The first at age 33, before the surgery to remove the uterus and tubes, and the others after. I operated on August 6, 2020.

The surgery took around 4 and a half hours, I went to the rest room, but when I woke up from the anesthesia I felt a lot of pain, I remembered something my mother always said, never ignore pain. I was very weak, I called the nurse and told him to save me because it looked like I was dying.

They took me for an ultrasound and they saw that I was bleeding internally — I had already lost almost 1 liter of blood. I went back to the operating room and was operated on for another five hours. The surgeons explained that this type of intercurrence could happen, but that each case is different. In the end it all worked out.

Thank God I didn’t have to undergo any cancer treatment, chemotherapy or radiotherapy. I follow up with exams periodically—initially it was every 3 months, then every 6 months, and now it’s once a year.

In this process, one thing that I discovered and that caught my attention was how other women close to me, who had already presented mild changes in the cervix and had simple procedures, had never told me anything.

Image: Personal archive

When it happened to me, I called and messaged my friends’ WhatsApp group to tell me about my case and to ask how their health was, if they were up to date with their exams. I alerted as many women as I could because I wasn’t alerted. I think it’s important for women to come together and pass this information on, not keep it to themselves.

Sometimes, we are aesthetically good, with a beautiful body, but we don’t know how we are inside. Self-care and doing the check up periodically are essential. She was asymptomatic, but she had cancer. Thanks to the intuition that God used to speak to me, the early diagnosis and the treatment at the right time, I was healed, I am alive and healthy.”

Learn more about cervical cancer

It is a tumor that grows at the entrance of the uterus, the part that is normally seen in the gynecological exam when we introduce the vaginal speculum, the known “duck bill”. The disease is caused by HPV, which is a sexually acquired virus. In Brazil, it is estimated that a woman dies every 90 minutes as a result of this neoplasm. The incidence rate is around 15 cases per 100,000 women per year, according to data from the Inca (National Cancer Institute).

All women are at risk as HPV is highly prevalent in the sexually active population. About 80% of women are infected with HPV at some point in their sex lives.

Factors linked to sexuality increase risk, such as early onset of sexual activity, multiple sexual partners and other sexually transmitted infections. Most HPV infections are transient, in which the immune system itself resolves the infection. Less than 1% of HPV infections progress to precancerous lesions or cancer.

Image: iStock

Cancer is considered a terminal and accidental event of HPV infection. For HPV to lead to a bad evolution, it is necessary to have a series of cofactors: types of HPV involved, time of infection that is only considered at risk when it is persistent for a long time, immunity and other associated infections.

Pap smear is a test that identifies modified cells, changes caused by HPV. There are several degrees of alteration, from there complementary exams will be indicated for the final diagnosis and definition of the treatment that the woman will be submitted.

The exam was the first screening method invented for the prevention of cervical cancer and thus helps to detect the cancer. Countries that have organized Pap smear screening programs have lower rates of cervical cancer.

The DNA-HPV test identifies the virus itself, capable of diagnosing if the woman is infected even before presenting any change in the pap smear. It is considered a much more sensitive and superior test in diagnosis, as it hits 90%, something that the Pap smear can fail by 40 to 50% in the diagnosis of pre-cancer or cancer.

Primary prevention is with vaccination against HPV, the second is early diagnosis with DNA-HPV exam or even Pap smear, the third is with early treatment of pre-cancers and early cancers.

The vaccine available in the SUS (Unified Health System) against HPV is the quadrivalent, which protects against HPV 6 and 11 (responsible for 90% of genital warts or condylomas) and against HPV 16 and 18 (responsible for 70% of cervical cancers).

In the PNI (National Immunization Program), vaccination is for girls aged 9 to 14 years and boys aged 11 to 14 years; in addition to immunocompromised women (HIV, organ and marrow transplant, oncology) up to 45 years of age; and immunosuppressed men up to 26 years of age. This does not mean that people outside this age group cannot get the vaccine, they can, but in private clinics.

It is important to note that adult women can also take the vaccine. In the package insert, in Brazil the vaccine is approved for women up to 45 years old, and for men up to 26 years old. In the United States, the vaccine for men is also approved until age 45.

Source: Neila Maria de Góis Speckgynecologist, doctor of science, associate professor at the Department of Gynecology at the Escola Paulista de Medicina at Unifesp (Federal University of São Paulo), president of the National Specialized Commission for the Lower Genital Tract at Febrasgo (Brazilian Federation of Gynecology and Obstetrics Associations), and scientific director of ABPTGIC (Brazilian Association of Lower Genital Pathology and Colposcopy).