Is it good to exercise on an empty stomach?

Exercising is essential at any time of day, but in recent years there has been a growing trend to do it in the morning, when the body is fasting. According to experts, it can bring important health benefits, although in other cases it means dangerous risks.

The intermittent fasting fad is here to stay and started to be promoted with the development of physical exercise. This type of activity consists of training in the period of time in which the athlete has not eaten any type of food since dinner. Consequently, you must train and then break the fasts. This common practice is called a strategic breakfast.



This technique refers to playing sports after 3 or 4 hours since the last meal. That is, train 4 hours after ingesting solid foods or caloric drinks. Although it is a situation that is in fashion, it must be done consciously and with the help of a specialist who will advise you in the best way according to what your body needs, so it is important to take exercise seriously, because can cause serious physical problems.

What can happen?

According to experts, exercising on an empty stomach brings a set of benefits such as improved insulin sensitivity, indicated in patients with diabetes; reduce recovery time after training; promote fat loss and improve athletic performance.

On the other hand, there are also some cons of this practice, such as fainting; loss of muscle mass and decreased ability to absorb carbohydrates.



Following this line, it is important to know that not just any exercise is done on an empty stomach. In addition to the benefits they can bring, you need to know that those that don’t require a lot of strength or fatigue are ideal and should only be done by experienced people, as you can faint in the middle of your workout.

