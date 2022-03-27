Japan sees ‘real’ risk of Russia using nuclear weapons

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said on Saturday that the risk of Russia using nuclear weapons in the conflict in Ukraine is real.







Vladimir Putin at a concert for the anniversary of the annexation of Crimea, March 18, 2022 Photo: EPA / Ansa – Brazil

The statement was made during a visit to Hiroshima, a city hit by an atomic bomb by the United States in 1945, with the American ambassador in Tokyo, Rahm Emanuel.

“As Russia’s possible use of nuclear weapons becomes increasingly real, I believe that Ambassador Emanuel’s visit to Hiroshima will send a strong message to the international community,” Kishida told public broadcaster NHK.

“The horrors of nuclear weapons must never be repeated,” added the prime minister of Japan, the only country hit by atomic bombs.

The American ambassador said that the world is experiencing an “unprecedented time in which Russia threatens to use nuclear weapons”. “Something that was unthinkable,” he declared.

Last Tuesday (22), the Russian government even said that it would use atomic bombs if there was an “existential threat” to the country. In addition, President Vladimir Putin has put his nuclear forces on alert because of economic sanctions imposed by the West in connection with the invasion of Ukraine.