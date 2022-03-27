Joe Biden criticizes Vladimir Putin in speech in Poland: ‘For God’s sake, this man cannot remain in power’ | Ukraine and Russia

US President Joe Biden said Russian Vladimir Putin “cannot remain in power”. He made the statement during a speech on Saturday (26) at the royal palace in Warsaw, Poland, during which he spoke about the war in Ukraine, which was invaded by Moscow forces on February 24.

“We will have a different future, a brighter future rooted in democracy and, most importantly, in hope and light,” Biden said as he concluded his sweeping speech. “For God’s sake, this man cannot remain in power.”

The Kremlin’s chief spokesman, on the other hand, rejected the US president’s comment and said that the Russians choose who will be their leader. Asked about Biden’s statement, Dmitry Peskov told Reuters news agency: “It’s not up to Biden to decide. The president of Russia is elected by the Russians.”

During the speech, Biden:

declared that Putin cannot remain in power;

stated that the fight against the war in Ukraine is “the new battle for freedom”;

and warned Russia not to enter an “inch” of North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) territory.

Earlier on Saturday, after a meeting with Ukrainian refugees, the American president used the term “butcher” to refer to Putin. (see video below).

Joe Biden calls Putin a ‘butcher’ when visiting refugees in Poland

Highlights of Biden’s Speech in Poland

In the speech, Biden made several other attacks on the Russian: “Putin is a cynic, and he knows it. And it’s obscene too. [Volodymyr] Zelensky was democratically elected [na Ucrânia]. And Putin has the audacity behind autocrats to say he does the right thing.”

Biden recalled that Putin had said before the conflict that he would not invade Ukraine. “Repeatedly, he said that his troops were at the border only for training,” he said.

The American warned that the world must prepare for a “long struggle” between “democracy and autocracy”, if in reference to the Russian invasion of Ukraine, and reaffirmed his support for the Ukrainians.

According to him, Russia “strangled democracy [em seu território] and tried to do so in other places.” Biden called Ukraine’s resistance against Russian forces part of a “great battle for freedom” and sought to reassure the Ukrainian people: “We are with you”.