Learn how to act with a patient in epileptic seizure

Epilepsy is a very common neurological condition, affecting approximately one in 100 people. The disease is characterized by the occurrence of epileptic seizures, which recur at variable intervals. These seizures are the clinical manifestations of an abnormal discharge of neurons, which are the cells that make up the brain.

On March 26th, the Purple Day is celebrated, in allusion to epilepsy awareness. Neurologist Antônio de Matos explains that epileptic seizures occur of various types and are not always classic seizures, in which the patient falls and struggles. There may be an absence crisis characterized by loss of consciousness, eye deviation, masticatory movements, myoclonic crisis in which the person is startled and drops what is in his hand.

The clinical diagnosis of epilepsy is based on the occurrence of two or more spontaneous seizures without a triggering factor and that occur more than 24 hours apart. “Although it is a difficult disease to see because of the seizures, it is not a serious disease that compromises other organs, unlike other chronic diseases and, in most cases, epilepsy is a treatable disease”, comments Dr. Antonio.

Treatment is with medication and must be performed by a neurologist.

Antônio points out that there is still a lot of prejudice with the disease. “There is still a lot of myth about epilepsy as a contagious disease, a disease of the spirit and a lot of fear about anticonvulsant drugs. Because of this myth, there is a lot of dread,” he highlights. The importance of awareness is to demystify the severity, the chronicity and make people understand that epilepsy is not a contagious disease and that it is treatable for the majority. It is possible to control the disease, reduce side effects, crises and thus have quality of life.

What to do in the time of a generalized crisis?

– Place the person lying on their back, in a comfortable place;

– Remove close objects with which you can get hurt;

– Keep her lying down with her head lying to the side;

– Do not try to put anything in your mouth;

– Lift the chin to facilitate the passage of air;

– Loosen the clothes.

The video below shows how to proceed.

Follow up!