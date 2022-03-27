Leclerc beats Verstappen at the end of FP3 in Saudi Arabia

Charles Leclerc

Charles Leclerc had 100% success in free practice for the Formula 1 Saudi Arabian GP, ​​on the streets of Jeddah. In FP3, on Saturday morning, the Ferrari driver set a time of 1min29s735 with the clock already reset.

Ferrari cars were the first to set time. Carlos Sainz led initially but soon gave way to Leclerc. Sergio Perez (Red Bull) and Pierre Gasly (AlphaTauri) then separated the red cars.

Shortly after halfway through the session, Max Verstappen took the lead with 1min29s768. Perez also rode strong and was 0s065 behind his Red Bull teammate in second.

Sainz had dropped to seventh, but managed to regain fourth place. When everything seemed decided, the Monegasque Leclerc found a last flying lap and finished 0.033s ahead of Verstappen, even with a bad third sector (he was more than three tenths faster in the first).

Valtteri Bottas came in second with Alfa Romeo and finished fifth, behind Perez and Sainz. Esteban Ocon (Alpine) overtook Gasly for P6: the AlphaTauri driver was stopped at the exit of the pits and had to tow his car back.

Kevin Magnussen (Haas), Fernando Alonso (Alpine) and Yuki Tsunoda (AlphaTauri) completed the top 10. Lewis Hamiton was the best driver with a Mercedes engine in P11, 0s972 behind the leader.

Check the times:

POSPILOTPARENTSTEAMTIME
1Charles LeclercMONFerrari Scuderia1m29,735s
twoMax VerstappenNEDOracle Red Bull Racing1m29,768s
3Sergio PerezMEXOracle Bull Racing1m29,833s
4Carlos SainzESPFerrari Scuderia1m30.009s
5Valtteri BottasFINAlfa Romeo F1 Team Orlen1m30030s
6Esteban OconFRABWT Alpine F1 Team1m30.139s
7Pierre GaslyFRAScuderia AlphaTauri1m30.148s
8Kevin MagnussenDENHaas F1 Team1m30.262s
9Fernando AlonsoESPBWT Alpine F1 Team1m30296s
10Yuki TsunodaJPNScuderia AlphaTauri1m30415s
11Lewis HamiltonGBRMercedes AMG Petronas Formula One Team1m30,707s
12Mick SchumacherGENHaas F1 Team1m30,765s
13Guanyu ZhouCHNAlfa Romeo F1 Team Orlen1m30.946s
14George RussellGBRMercedes AMG Petronas Formula One Team1m30,983s
15Lance StrollCANAston Martin Aramco Cognizant Formula One Team1m31.067s
16Daniel RicciardoAUSMcLaren F1 Team1m31.186s
17Alexander AlbonTHAWilliams Racing1m31.374s
18Nico HulkenbergGENAston Martin Aramco Cognizant Formula One Team1m31,424s
19Lando NorrisGBRMcLaren F1 Team1m31,529s
20Nicholas LatifiCANWilliams Racing1m31.922s

