Little known, genitourinary tuberculosis has an incidence of up to 15% – 03/26/2022

Caused by Koch’s bacillus, tuberculosis primarily affects the lungs, but can affect other organs such as the pleura, ganglia, meninges, intestines and kidneys. Its transmission occurs through droplets of saliva expelled into the air. Little known, one of the most serious consequences of pulmonary tuberculosis is genitourinary tuberculosis.

Figures from the Ministry of Health indicate that in 2020, Brazil recorded 66,819 new cases of tuberculosis, which corresponds to an incidence of 31.6 cases per 100,000 inhabitants. In 2019, 73,864 new cases of the disease were diagnosed (35 per 100,000 inhabitants) – the drop was probably a consequence of the covid-19 pandemic. The disease is influenced by environmental aspects and adverse socioeconomic conditions.

“Tuberculosis is still quite prevalent in our country and its evolution is usually slow and with few symptoms. Most cases start with infection in the lung, but delay in diagnosis or abandonment of treatment by the patient before total cure are the main causes for the spread of this infection through the body through the bloodstream, reaching not only the urinary tract, but also other organs”, emphasizes Alfredo Canalini, president of the SBU (Brazilian Society of Urology).

The urologist explains that in the urinary tract the first organ to be affected is the kidney, and in this first phase the patient does not show signs of the disease.

“Symptoms begin to appear when Koch’s bacillus lodged in the kidney manages to reach the bladder, causing discomfort to urinate similar to those of a common urinary infection (cystitis). , making the patient need to urinate many times during the day and at night, always eliminating small amounts of urine and with a lot of pain”, explains the doctor.

As it is an infection, this disease can be cured with the correct treatment, which lasts at least six months with the daily use of specific medicines that are available free of charge at health centers.

Abandonment of treatment before the recommended period can cause the disease to remain, and with more resistant bacilli.

“It is important to look for a doctor and be disciplined in the use of medications until the end of the recommended treatment”, adds Canalini. Genitourinary tuberculosis has an incidence between 7.1% and 15% of cases of lung disease.

Risk factors and symptoms

Diabetes, smoking, and diseases that lower immunity (such as AIDS) can make it easier for you to become infected with Koch’s bacillus. The disease is more common among men, as well as people in vulnerable situations such as health professionals, homeless people and individuals deprived of their liberty.

The extrapulmonary variation of tuberculosis may present the same general symptoms that are observed in pulmonary involvement (fever, sweating, weakness, weight loss), plus specific symptoms according to the location.

In the case of genitourinary tuberculosis, many patients may not show any signs. When symptoms are present, pain when urinating, pain in the lower back, blood in the urine, frequent urination, recurrent urinary tract infection and fever may occur. However, these symptoms usually take time to appear.

Koch’s bacillus causes tuberculosis Image: iStock

“Genitourinary tuberculosis can lead to complications that will affect the quality of life of patients, so early diagnosis and adequate treatment are very important”, recalls Antonio Peixoto de Lucena Cunha, supervisor of the Department of Infections, Inflammations and STIs at SBU .

André Avarese de Figueiredo, also a member of the SBU’s Department of Infections, Inflammations and STIs, points out that urinary tuberculosis is one of the most common forms of extrapulmonary tuberculosis.

“After the initial pulmonary focus, the bacillus reaches the kidneys and the prostate through the bloodstream. From the kidney, the infection reaches the ureter and bladder and, from the prostate, the entire male genital tract. diagnosis requiring a high degree of clinical suspicion”, explains Figueiredo.

“The disease initially affects the kidney, which can completely destroy it and go down to the bladder, causing urinary symptoms, often unbearable, such as increased urination frequency. It can also affect other systems such as the genital system, including the prostate and epididymis (organs located above the testicle)”, completes Ubirajara Barroso Jr., director of the SBU School of Urology.

In women, in addition to the urinary tract, genitourinary tuberculosis can affect the tubes, endometrium and ovaries, and can cause infertility, pelvic inflammatory disease, amenorrhea or increased menstrual flow.

“This is the first time that the SBU officially participates in the tuberculosis awareness campaign, precisely addressing this, which is one of the lesser known manifestations of the disease, the genitourinary. With this we want to alert the population, but also the medical community and the agents of health, about the importance of keeping this diagnosis in mind, especially in cases of infection or urinary symptoms that are not cured with antibiotics, or in which the urine culture does not reveal the presence of the germ”, recalls Karin Jaeger Anzolch, director of communication from the SBU.

Treatment

Pulmonary tuberculosis is treated with medication for six months and is performed only by the SUS (Unified Health System) for better control and monitoring of the disease.

The challenge is that many patients stop taking the drugs when their symptoms stop, when in fact they are not yet cured. This can cause the bacteria to become resistant and even cause death.

Tuberculosis prevention can be done through the BCG vaccine in newborns.