Lviv suffers heavy attacks on 31st day of war in Ukraine

On the day that US President Joe Biden visits Poland, an attack with Russian missiles against the city of Lviv, about 90 kilometers from the Polish border, left at least five wounded, as confirmed. regional authorities this Saturday (26/03). The head of the military administration of Lviv province, Maksym Kozytsky, confirmed the attack with at least two missiles, although three explosions were heard in the city. Residents were told to stay in shelters until the air strike alert was lifted.







Lviv authorities also urged the public not to share videos or photos on the internet, along with the message: “Remember that Russian intelligence receives 90% of their information from social media.”

The 31st day of the war in Ukraine was also marked by Biden’s visit to a refugee center in Warsaw, by a strong speech by the American president against Vladimir Putin, by Volodymyr Zelensky’s speech at the Doha Forum in Qatar, and by intense attacks. to Mariupol, Kherson and Chernigiv.

Lviv is one of the starting points for Ukrainian refugees heading to Poland. Diplomatic services from several countries were transferred to the city, considered safer than other regions.

In just over a month of the war, Lviv remains relatively spared from the war, although it received two other attacks: a missile against a military base on the outskirts of where foreign fighters were training, which caused 35 deaths; and another days later against the city’s airport, leaving no casualties.

Inability to evacuate wounded

Also on Saturday, authorities in Chernigiv, about 120 kilometers northeast of Kiev, said the city was besieged by Russian forces and that it was impossible to evacuate civilians and wounded.

A bridge connecting the city to Kiev was destroyed by the Russians and another, under constant fire, threatens to collapse, preventing humanitarian corridors from being created to evacuate civilians.

“The city is reduced to ashes”, indicated the mayor, Vladislav Atrochenko. According to him, 44 people need medical treatment, between military and civilians, including three children.

He reported that more than 200 civilians have died and that 120,000 people are still in the city, whose population was 280,000 before the Russian invasion.

Fighting was also reported on Saturday in other parts of the country. According to Ukrainian information, Russian troops occupied the town of Slavutych, near the former Chernobyl nuclear power plant. The soldiers entered the city and occupied the hospital, wrote the head of the military administration, Oleksandr Pavlyuk, on Telegram. The information could not be independently verified by DW.

Residents protested against the Russian occupation and unfurled a large Ukrainian flag. Russian soldiers responded by shooting into the air to disperse people.

Heavy fight for the city of Kherson

According to a US Defense Department official, Ukrainian forces are fighting to retake the important southern city of Kherson from the Russians. According to the source, the Russian military would no longer have control over the city as before, which is why it is now considered a “disputed area” again.

Kherson is a strategically important port city as it is at the beginning of the Dnipro estuary delta. According to the US Defense official, if the Ukrainians manage to recapture the city, it would complicate the Russian attack on the nearby town of Mykolaiv. It would also make a possible ground offensive towards the port city of Odessa significantly more difficult.

Mariupol withdrawal campaign

The French government is planning, in cooperation with the leaders of Turkey and Greece, a humanitarian campaign to remove citizens from Mariupol.

The announcement was made by French President Emmanuel Macron after the EU summit in Brussels. He stated that there are already concrete talks with the city’s mayor and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. According to Macron, it is also necessary to reach an agreement with Russia, whose troops have been besieging the city for weeks.

Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk said that on Saturday an agreement was reached on the establishment of 10 humanitarian corridors for the evacuation of civilians from critical frontline points in Ukrainian cities.

Speaking on state television, she said civilians who wanted to leave Mariupol would have to do so in private vehicles, as Russian forces would not allow buses to pass through their checkpoints around the port city.

According to Zelensky, the situation in the city remains “absolutely tragic”. In a video message released in the early hours of Saturday, he accused Russia of blocking aid to civilians in Mariupol.

This week, local authorities in Mariupol reported that residents were being forcibly taken to Russia, with documents confiscated.

According to Ukrainian information, a total of 5,208 people managed to leave cities in risk zones through escape corridors on Saturday. A senior government official said 4,331 people had escaped from Mariupol.

Zelensky speaks at the Doha Forum

The Russian invasion of Ukraine monopolized attention this Saturday at the Doha Forum, with the unexpected speech by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, the participation of the High Representative of Foreign Affairs of the European Union (EU), Josep Borrell, and the support conveyed to Kiev. by the host of the meeting, the Emir of Qatar, Tamim bin Hamad al Thani.

“I emphasize Qatar’s firm stance to renounce violence against civilians and other countries, as well as everything that involves the violation of human rights and international law,” said the emir of Qatar at the opening of the event after mentioning the war in Ukraine, recalling “the millions of Palestinians who have been suffering from Israeli occupation and international neglect for decades”.

Zelensky’s virtual speech was met with applause by the participants, a large group of political leaders and strategists from around the world gathered in the Qatari capital to address key issues of global concern.

“We need a real reform of international institutions so that a country cannot do what it wants,” Zelenski said.

The Ukrainian leader called for the creation of “a coalition against war” and assured that, with Russia’s aggression, the international community has learned that “all countries need nuclear weapons to be able to defend themselves against an invasion”.

“We need to ensure that a country’s nuclear capabilities are not used to commit injustices against other nations,” insisted the Ukrainian leader who, despite sanctions imposed by the international community, assured that “Russia has not yet been punished for what it did in Ukraine.” .

Zelensky also called in Doha for “energy production to be increased” in the face of Russian blackmail and listed Qatar among the “responsible, reliable and firm” countries in the export of its resources that, in this way, “can contribute to stability in the Europe”. “No country can use energy as a weapon to blackmail the world,” he declared.

The Ukrainian president also recalled the large Muslim community that lives in Ukraine, especially in Mariupol, and compared it to Aleppo, a Syrian city that was decimated in that country’s war.

In his speech, Borrell also compared the destruction of Ukraine with the devastation suffered in the Arab nation and declared that Russia is turning that country into a “second Syria”.

The diplomat also stated that, although the conflict takes place on European borders, “it is not a European problem”, but of the whole world, which requires “the strengthening of legislation at the international level and a better balance of power”.

Biden says Putin can’t stay in power

On a visit to Poland, Biden strongly criticized Vladimir Putin and said that the Russian president “cannot remain in power”.

“For God’s sake, this man [Putin] cannot remain in power,” Biden said as he ended a speech in Warsaw.

Later, the White House spoke out and said that Biden did not call for regime change in Russia in his speech. According to a spokesperson for the US Presidential Office, Biden meant that Putin should not exercise power over neighboring countries or the region, and he did not refer to Putin’s power in Russia.

After the speech, the Kremlin said Biden’s insults reduced the possibility of improving relations between Washington and Moscow. “A leader must remain calm,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told the official TASS news agency.

During his speech in Warsaw, Biden also claimed that the war in Ukraine has already become a “strategic failure for Russia” and that the ruble, the Russian currency, “has been reduced to rubble”.

Once again, the Democrat warned Putin that there will be consequences if Russian troops enter NATO territory. “Don’t even think about moving an inch into NATO territory,” he warned.

The American president also acknowledged that the war in Ukraine will not last days or months and urged the West to arm itself with “courage” for a long conflict.

“In this battle, we must keep our eyes open: this battle will not be won in days and months. We must arm ourselves with courage for the long struggle ahead”, he declared.

Biden also accused Putin of having “strangled” democracy inside and outside Russia’s borders and considered that the “battle for democracy” did not end with the end of the Cold War. “All democracies in the world have a responsibility to help, all of them,” she emphasized.

Biden visits refugee center

Before the speech, while talking to reporters, Biden called Putin a “butcher”, when asked by the press about his reaction to seeing the suffering of refugees.

Biden visited the National Stadium in Warsaw, converted into a refugee center to house some of the more than 2.17 million people who have fled Ukraine for Poland since the start of the war.

During the visit, Biden spoke to several Ukrainian refugees, hugged a woman and picked up a baby girl.

Meeting with the Polish President

Also on Saturday, Biden met with Polish President Andrzej Duda and sought to reassure the Polish government about Washington’s commitment to defending Eastern Europe. He reiterated that NATO’s mutual defense pact is a “sacred commitment” for the United States.

“Your freedom is ours,” Biden said. “I am confident that Vladimir Putin was counting on a NATO split,” Biden added of the Russian president. “But he wasn’t able to do that. We all stuck together.”

Earlier, Biden participated in talks between members of the US, Polish and Ukrainian governments on the global response to the conflict.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin attended the meeting along with Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba and Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov.

The officials discussed “the US’s unwavering commitment to Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity,” US State Department spokesman Ned Price told reporters.

