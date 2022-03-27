Macron says EU will make joint gas purchase

The European Commission, an executive of the EU (European Union), received this Friday (25) the mandate from the 27 countries of the bloc to carry out joint purchases of natural gas, in order to contain the rise in prices boosted by the war in Ukraine, it said. French President Emmanuel Macron.

“We have decided, for the first time, that the European Commission will have a mandate for joint procurement, which is exactly what we decided, as you recall, on vaccines” against Covid-19, Macron said at a press conference.

“Joint purchasing, the ability to define long-term contracts together, is the best tool to reduce the price of gas,” he added.

Energy discussions dominated the final day of a two-day European summit, whose first session focused on Western unity against Russia, attended by US President Joe Biden.

This morning, Biden and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen announced plans by Washington and Brussels to work together to get alternative sources of natural gas to Europe.

The summit’s formal conclusions point out that the joint natural gas purchase plan and other steps by the Commission to mitigate high market prices would be “voluntary” and for a limited period.

The joint purchase of gas would also be open to Ukraine and other non-EU countries, including those in the Western Balkans, Georgia and Moldova.

EU leaders acknowledged that within the bloc, the energy needs of the 27 member countries vary widely.

Some countries are heavily dependent on Russian gas while others, such as Spain and Portugal, are less interconnected with the rest of Europe in terms of supply chains.

The summit’s debates on the topic were quite technical, prolonged and included some moments of tension.

Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte said the issue involves “literally thousands of contracts, hundreds of parts and there is also a very big difference between regions, between member states”.

So the European Commission was tasked with drawing up a “comprehensive and ambitious plan” by the end of May on how to phase out Russian carbon and gas without driving price increases.