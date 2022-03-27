“marathon” asks for donations and the end of the war

A two-hour broadcast on Sunday (27) will ask for donations and an end to the conflict in Ukraine, which was invaded by Russia on February 24.

In Brazil, the broadcast of the “marathon” of shows starts at 12:30, with music and speeches. It will be a “charity marathon in support of Ukraine”, according to the country’s Embassy in Brazil. The aim is to collect donations for humanitarian aid and to call for an end to the conflict with Russia.

The UN (United Nations) estimates that the conflict has killed 1,035 civilians, including 121 children. There were at least 1,650 injured, while 3.7 million people live as refugees now.