“marathon” asks for donations and the end of the war

A two-hour broadcast on Sunday (27) will ask for donations and an end to the conflict in Ukraine, which was invaded by Russia on February 24.
In Brazil, the broadcast of the “marathon” of shows starts at 12:30, with music and speeches. It will be a “charity marathon in support of Ukraine”, according to the country’s Embassy in Brazil. The aim is to collect donations for humanitarian aid and to call for an end to the conflict with Russia.
The UN (United Nations) estimates that the conflict has killed 1,035 civilians, including 121 children. There were at least 1,650 injured, while 3.7 million people live as refugees now.
Embassy staff told the UOL yesterday (26) that the program involves music and speeches by the leaders of the countries, as well as celebrities and influencers, such as singers from Ukraine and Portugal, for example.
There will also be athletes, volunteers, activists and artists, according to a statement from the “Save Ukraine, stop the war” movement.
The forecast is that 20 countries will broadcast the event through open TV or transmissions over the internet and social networks.
“At the same time, donations aimed at humanitarian causes caused by the Russian military invasion of Ukraine will be raised before, during and after the broadcasts,” the movement’s statement reads.
Live
The event will be broadcast here, starting at 12:30 pm on Sunday: