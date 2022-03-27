Moon: All about the R$24 billion resorts that mimic the Moon

Moon World Resorts Inc.

Only 12 people – all white men – have ever set foot on the Moon. So why not build four mini-moons on planet Earth so that 10 million people can visit a simulated lunar surface every year?

This is the visionary idea behind “Moon”, a 224-meter-tall, truly spherical construction designed to be a one-of-a-kind luxury destination resort. With an estimated construction cost of US$ 5 billion (R$ 24 billion, at the current price), it is the work of Moon World Resorts Inc. (MWR).

Check it out below 7 points you need to know about Moon:

1. It will have mass space tourism… for $500

The project is designed for everything from luxury vacations and wellness breaks to events and conventions, but there is one main attraction: a lunar surface. “It’s aimed at those who want to participate in authentic space tourism at an affordable price,” said Michael R. Henderson, co-founder of Moon World Resorts. “Moon can accommodate 2.5 million astronauts annually on its lunar surface. With space tourism finally taking off – with its prohibitive cost – our timing is perfect!”

Entrance to the complex will be free, but the main experience will cost US$500.

2. ‘Moon colony’

The 90-minute tour of the four-hectare lunar surface will include a visit to “an authentic lunar working colony”. On the ground, visitors will be able to explore it and visit surprise locations. “Many of the details remain under wraps,” Henderson said. “However, imagine yourself in an authentic real-time environment. It’s not augmented or virtual reality, you’ll really believe you’re on the moon.”

Moon World Resorts Inc.

3. Moon also includes a space shuttle ride

To reach the lunar surface, visitors will take a ride on a Space Shuttle, which will move within the empty area of ​​the building’s inner sphere. “Once entering the facility, passengers will undergo a quick medical examination, security screening, attire, safety and exploration briefing, and then board our unique transportation system,” said Henderson. “They will experience takeoff and the entire journey to the Moon.” We are talking about an audiovisual experience from another world.

4. It is inspired by the Spanish Guggenheim Bilbao Museum

Neither of them were involved with “Moon”, but the project is inspired by Canadian-American architect Frank Gehry – best known for his Guggenheim Museum Bilbao in Spain – and the late British architect Richard Rogers. “Moon will be the largest truly spherical building in the world,” said Henderson. “Many buildings claim to be spheres when in fact they are simply buildings with domes.”

MWR is hoping that the uniqueness of its “true sphere” construction will have a “Bilbao Effect” similar to Gehry’s Guggenheim.

unsplash

5. Moon will be lit at night

Naturally, the “Moon” sphere will be illuminated at night to mimic the phases of the Moon. “A wide variety of lighting effects will be available, including the entire moon sphere,” said Henderson.

6. May open around 2027-28

Moon requires a 12-month pre-development planning program, followed by a 48-month build process. “If construction starts in 2023, opening could happen around 2027-28,” Henderson said. There are tentative plans for four “Moon” resorts in the US, UAE, Singapore and Spain.

Moon World Resorts Inc.

7. Probably too visionary for Las Vegas

“Las Vegas is an obvious option,” said Henderson. “However, the US has lost its spirit for interesting buildings, as can be seen in the current projects on the Las Vegas Strip.” The co-founder thinks they are “boring square boxes with zero imagination”, the result of corporations being “run by accountants instead of visionaries”.

“Maybe China or the United Arab Emirates will be the first, we will soon find out”, he concludes.