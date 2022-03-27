NASA animation shows global temperature rise in recent centuries; watch video | Science

An animation released by NASA this week reveals in images the consequences of the climate crisis: our planet is getting hotter and hotter over the last few centuries.

The climate spiral shows the monthly global temperature anomalies between the years 1880 and 2021, in a visualization of circular lines around three circles that indicate an increase or decrease of 1ºC. The view is based on the index GISS Surface Temperature Analysis (GISTEMP v4), which compiles comprehensive global surface temperature data.

Carlos Ritll, environmentalist and public policy expert at the Rainforest Foundation in Norway explains that the spiral is a way of showing the monthly variation of the earth’s temperature about average temperature before the Industrial Revolution.

“It’s a way of representing global warming in relation to pre-industrial levels, from when humanity starts burning fossil fuels on a large scale and emitting greenhouse gases on a large scale,” he said.

Ritll points out that the colors have become stronger in recent decades, a period in which global warming accelerates, approaches and passes, in recent years, 1ºC (compared to 1880).

The visualization is a project of the Goddard Institute of Space Studies (GISS), a NASA laboratory, in partnership with the Earth Institute at Columbia University and the New York School of Engineering and Applied Sciences.

Animation frame for the year 2021. The reddish lines indicate how the global temperature has increased over time. — Photo: NASA's Scientific Visualization Studio

“As temperatures continue to rise, we expect an increase in extreme weather events. In general, we expect wetlands to get wetter and dry areas to get drier. This will lead to an increase in fires and hurricanes. The Arctic is warming faster than the rest of the planet, which will lead to increased ice melt and subsequent sea level rise,” he told g1 Mark SubbaRao, leader of NASA’s Scientific Visualization Studio, who created the new version of the visualization.

The animation was originally designed by climate scientist Ed Hawkins of the National Center for Atmospheric Sciences at the University of Reading. A version of the spiral was even unveiled at the opening ceremony of the 2016 Olympics in Rio de Janeiro.

“Science indicates that the safest limit for global warming, within what is still possible to limit it, is 1.5ºC by the end of this century. We have already passed 1ºC and the consequences are stronger extreme weather events and more frequent, such as the rains in Petrópolis, which caused hundreds of deaths, the devastating hurricanes in Central America, or dramatic droughts in very poor countries in the Horn of Africa, just to name a few examples”, adds Ritll.

The researcher believes that the spiral helps to show that the planet is very close to crossing a limit that should only be reached in almost 80 years and that it is necessary to hurry to reverse this situation.

“We must act much more quickly and responsibly, eliminating fossil fuels, deforestation and producing food sustainably from food to avoid much more serious consequences for ourselves,” he says.

stripe view

2 of 2 Global Warming Stripes for the World 1850-2018 — Photo: Handout/Show Your Stripes Global Warming Stripes for the World 1850-2018 — Photo: Disclosure/Show Your Stripes

Climate scientist Ed Hawkins was also responsible for translating data on Earth’s temperatures into a sequence of stripes, a model that has gained immense popularity in recent years, even printing pants, sandals and even cars.

The visualization has blue stripes that represent colder years and red, the warmest. Each stripe represents the average temperature of a region over a year.

In an interview with g1 in 2019, the researcher said that the simplicity of the model is a great advantage, as it is “a good way to start a conversation” about climate change that ends up getting lost in meteorologists’ complex tables and graphs.