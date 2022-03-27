NASA Releases Stunning ‘Ghoulish’ Audio Captured in Space; check record

The American Space Agency (NASA) released an impressive audio ‘captured’ in space recently, in a post on social media.

As detailed by NASA, by translating inherently digital data (captured by telescopes in space into images), astronomers create visual representations that would otherwise be invisible to us.

Sonification is the process that translates data into sound, and a new project brings the center of the Milky Way to listeners for the first time.

The translation starts on the left side of the image and moves to the right, with the sounds representing the position and brightness of the fonts.

As detailed by NASA, light from objects located at the top of the image is heard as higher tones, while light intensity controls volume.

Compact stars and fountains are converted into individual notes while sprawling clouds of gas and dust produce an evolving drone.

Also according to the information, the crescendo happens when we reach the bright region in the lower right corner of the image.

This is where the 4 million solar-mass supermassive black hole at the center of the Galaxy, known as Sagittarius A (star A) resides.