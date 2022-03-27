Pérez beats Leclerc to claim first pole position at F1 Saudi Arabian GP

Sergio Pérez will start at the front of the F1 Saudi Arabian GP. This Saturday (26), the Red Bull competitor came on a last flying lap to put himself in first place and take pole-position for Sunday’s race.

The Mexican surprised in his last attempt at a fast turn. On a soft tyre, he overcame Charles Leclerc’s favoritism, clocked 1min28s200 and left the first position of the starting grid on Sunday.

The session was marked by a very strong accident by Mick Schumacher and a period of almost 1 hour of red flag. The German crashed hard at Turn 12 and had to be airlifted to a local hospital for check-ups, but at first he looked fine.

The big surprise was undoubtedly Lewis Hamilton’s account. The seven-time champion, who has been struggling over the weekend, couldn’t get past Q1, starts in 16th and doesn’t advance to Q2 for just the tenth time in his career – the last time was at the 2017 Brazilian GP.

Find out how the F1 Saudi Arabian GP qualifying went:

After the three free practices held in Saudi Arabia, the drivers were ready to qualify. The favoritism was behind Ferrari and Charles Leclerc, who led the three sessions at Jeddah.

Max Verstappen was also strong as he placed himself as the second force in the pack. Mercedes, on the other hand, were once more behind, with Lewis Hamilton outside the top-10 in FP3.

Q1

With the timer started, riders allowed to go to the track and it didn’t take long for them to leave the pits. Of those on the setup laps, only two weren’t using the soft tires – Lewis and George Russell on the medium.

The first place with less than 13 minutes to go, surprisingly, was Kevin Magnussen. After the problems on Friday, he scored 1min30s425, followed by teammate Mick Schumacher.

Red flag was raised due to an accident by Nicholas Latifi. The Williams driver claimed that the rear of his car escaped and then spun and hit the protective wall hard, but the Canadian was unhurt.

At that point, the order was Magnussen, Schumacher, Lando Norris, Daniel Ricciardo, Russell, Guanyu Zhou, Lance Stroll, Alexander Albon and Nico Hülkenberg closing the top-10. Verstappen, Sergio Pérez, Pierre Gasly, Yuki Tsunoda, Valtteri Bottas, Esteban Ocon and Fernando Alonso had no time set.

Practice restarted and the drivers still had 10 minutes for their fast laps. Only 11 names had completed laps and the time to beat was still 1min30s425 recorded by the Danish Haas.

As soon as he completed his spin, the reigning F1 champion beat the Haas duo and jumped to first place. But soon Leclerc beat the Dutchman, but Carlos Sainz overcame the competitors and placed himself on top with 1min28s855.

Meanwhile, Hamilton came in a very complicated session. The seven-time champion managed to close his first attempt in just 13th, while Russell was fourth. There were still six minutes left.

At this point in the first phase, the names in the sticking zone were Ricciardo, Hülkenberg, Albon, Latifi – all four on teams with Mercedes engines – and Tsunoda, who was in trouble.

On the last lap attempt, all the drivers were on soft tyres. Hamilton was 17th, managed to advance to 15th, but Stroll pushed the seven-time champion, who stayed in Q1 – the first time since the 2017 Brazilian GP.

The drivers who failed to make it through to the second phase of the time-taking were Hamilton, Albon, Hülkenberg, Latifi and Tsunoda.

Q2

The timer started to run and the competitors soon left the garages for the second phase. Once again, the Monegasque from Ferrari set the pace with a time of 1min28s883, jumping to first place.

Next, with a time of 0s735, came Russell. Norris, Schumacher and Gasly completed the five fastest at the time – and from that list, only the Englishman from Mercedes wore medium tyres, with the rest being soft.

As Q2 rolled on, the broadcast showed that Ricciardo and Ocon starred in a moment during Q1. The Alpine Frenchman claimed he was completely blocked by the Australian when he came on the fast lap.

Five minutes to go, a hard hit by Schumacher at turn 12 caused the second red flag of the session. First, the security car went to the scene and, shortly after, it was the turn of an ambulance.

The session stalled for almost 1h – 57 minutes to be exact. In that time, the German was taken out of the car, taken to the medical center and then put in the ambulance to the helicopter for removal to a local hospital.

Practice resumed for just over 4 minutes to the checkered flag. The five drivers who were out of Q3 momentarily were Zhou, Ricciardo, Magnussen, Stroll and Ocon.

The timer was almost zero and no rider had improved the times so far. The cut time was 1min29s9 for Gasly, who was in tenth position, but soon Magnussen moved to Q3.

Finished the second part of the time-taking and with 1min28s686, Sainz placed himself in first place. Who left was the McLaaren duo, Zhou, Schumacher, who is doubtful for the race, and Stroll.

Q3

The final part of qualifying was authorized and soon a Ferrari and a Red Bull took to the track. There are seven teams fighting for pole position: in addition to the two mentioned, Mercedes, Alpine, Haas and Alfa Romeo.

Still on soft tyres, the times started to appear on the table. With 1min28s402, Sainz set the pace again by placing himself in first, with Leclerc, Ocon, Alonso and Gasly closing the top-5.

At the end of his first lap, Verstappen was only in eighth place. At the end of the spin, the competitor complained on the radio that the tires had no grip.

Leclerc was striding to take pole position in Jeddah, not disappointing by taking the fastest lap. However, surprisingly, Pérez emerged to beat the Monegasque and take his first pole of his career.

Check out the starting grid for the Saudi Arabian GP:

1) Sergio Perez (Red Bull), 1:28,200

2) Charles Leclerc (Ferrari), 1:28,225

3) Carlos Sainz Jr. (Ferrari), 1:28,402

4) Max Verstappen (Red Bull), 1:28.461

5) Esteban Ocon (Alpine/Renault), 1:29,068

6) George Russell (Mercedes), 1:29,104

7) Fernando Alonso (Alpine/Renault), 1:29.147

8) Valtteri Bottas (Alfa Romeo/Ferrari), 1:29,183

9) Pierre Gasly (AlphaTauri/Red Bull), 1:29,254

10) Kevin Magnussen (Haas/Ferrari), 1:29,588

11) Lando Norris (McLaren/Mercedes), 1:29,651

12) Daniel Ricciardo (McLaren/Mercedes), 1:29,773

13) Zhou Guanyu (Alfa Romeo/Ferrari), 1:29,819

14) Mick Schumacher (Haas/Ferrari), 1:29,920

15) Lance Stroll (Aston Martin/Mercedes), 1:31.009

16) Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes), 1:30,343

17) Alexander Albon (Williams/Mercedes), 1:30,492

18) Nico Hülkenberg (Aston Martin/Mercedes), 1:30.543

19) Nicholas Latifi (Williams/Mercedes), 1:31,817

20) Yuki Tsunoda (AlphaTauri/Red Bull), out of time