Pérez promotes general surprise and takes pole at the Saudi Arabian GP

In the Formula 1 universe, the scares are in the past and the cars lined up to qualify on the Saudi night – Brazilian afternoon – this Saturday (26), in Jedá. After three free practices led by Charles Leclerc, there was a clear favourite, but not that big, as Max Verstappen had been very close every time. The battle for the leadership of the Worlds gained another chapter, then, on the street track. The one who got the best and won the pole position was Sergio Pérez.

If Charles Leclerc spent all free practice at the front and with the remarkable approach of Max Verstappen, the classification was showing a somewhat different panorama. Carlos Sainz surpassed both in Q1. Then in Q2 he did the same thing in the last few seconds. It remained to be seen who would do what and whether Pérez would jump into the fray in the finals. And what the Mexican did was enough. It took more than ten years and 219 F1 weekends, but the first pole of his career has arrived.

Lewis Hamilton’s situation was also important. The seven-time champion simply couldn’t meet the Mercedes car in the first phase of qualifying. Always way behind George Russell, Hamilton was close to the elimination zone the entire time. He entered the final lap being eliminated and managed to get out for a moment. Until Lance Stroll got back, he was faster and threw Hamilton to the first elimination in Q1 since the 2017 Brazilian GP.

It is impossible to tell the story of the Sabbath in Jeddah without mentioning the Mick Schumacher accident. The Haas driver lost control of the car midway through Q2 and took a rather worrying hit. So hard, the car crashed into different parts of the protective wall, on both sides of the track. The red flag lasted almost an hour, but the good news came quickly, given the concern that set in: the German was conscious, with no apparent injuries and had spoken with his mother by phone. It remains to be seen whether he will be able to race on Sunday.

On Sunday, the start is scheduled for the same time as this classification: 14:00 (Brasília time).

F1’s Saturday night in Jeddah (Photo: Ferrari)

Check out how the ranking went:

Q1 – Hamilton suffers with Mercedes and is eliminated right away

Pointed night, hot temperature, close to 30°C, and cars on the track. The street circuit set up on the shores of the Red Sea saw the second qualifying of the year start at the right time and with one big question to answer in addition to the pole fight: would all Mercedes-engined cars really be quickly out of the way? In the last free practice, Mercedes reached historically bad brand in the Hybrid Era. The difficulties were evident.

Lando Norris was the one who ran to test the track initially. It makes sense for what McLaren’s position has been at the start of the season, near the bottom of the table. The first fast laps appeared, including with the Ferraris.

However, when Charles Leclerc tried to complete the first lap launched – and it was fast -, red flag. The reason was Nicholas Latifi, who completely missed the rear end of the Williams at the entrance of Turn 13, went wide of the escape area as he rolled, crashed the front side of the car into the fifth of a guardrail and came to a full stop in the other. “Sorry guys. I don’t know what happened, the rear just went away”, he lamented.

With everything stopped, half the grid had no recorded fast time. The Ferraris were even on the clock, but the laps completed were decimated by the red flag. Apart from the three, only 11 had time. Kevin Magnussen and Mick Schumacher led. Red Bull still didn’t show up.

Nicholas Latifi crashes in Q1 of qualifying and causes red flag in Saudi Arabia (Video: F1)

Lewis Hamilton appeared for the first time in a conversation with the team, as he was 11th out of 11 times. Asked if he was wasting time in the initial sector of the track, he received the warning that yes, he had lost 0s7 to teammate George Russell. “All this just in the first sector?”, he asked scared.

After the brief interruption, green flag and more than 11 minutes of Q1 to go.

If it looked like AlphaTauri was full of reasons to be optimistic, Yuki Tsunoda received a reality check right at the resumption. Still in the installation lap, the Japanese received the order from the team to return to the pits. The car had problems. Reliability appeared as a real issue in the Italian team.

With the Red Bulls on track, the dispute for the first places in Q1 heated up a little. Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez jumped into the two front positions, but it only lasted until Ferrari showed up. Leclerc even finished behind Max, but Carlos Sainz scored 1min28s855 and took the lead.

Hamilton tried one more lap and couldn’t get out of the elimination zone. The answer to the team was that “I’m not getting better, guys”. I only had one more chance to go to Q2. He did not make it. To everyone’s absolute astonishment, Hamilton was able to jump to just 15th, but Lance Stroll came seconds later and improved his time. Lewis was 16th. “Sorry folks,” he apologized on the radio after his first Q1 elimination since 2017. Russell finished fourth.

The only thing that prevented all those eliminated from being drivers pushed by a Mercedes engine was Tsunoda’s problem, who didn’t even record time. After Hamilton, Alexander Albon, Nico Hülkenberg and Latifi, plus Yuki were out. Sainz was the fastest.

Lewis Hamilton was eliminated in Q1 (Photo: Mercedes)

Q2 – McLaren remains in a phase marked by a strong accident by Mick Schumacher

Magnussen was soon on the track looking to put Haas in another final stage of the standings in a row, but he wouldn’t be alone. The lane quickly filled up in Jeddah.

Leclerc scored the lead lap, while Pérez and Verstappen were, respectively, 0s04 and 0s06 just behind. Alonso was the best of the rest, behind Sainz in fifth place. But confusion loomed behind: Esteban Ocon complained loudly on the Alpine radio about having been blocked by Daniel Ricciardo. Immediately, the proof management put the situation under investigation.

The dispute for the ten spots in Q3 was going on, but Schumacher, who was in the top-10 with five minutes to go, was involved in a huge accident and crashed in more than one point on the track. The Haas car was badly damaged.

Mick Schumacher’s accident in qualifying in Jeddah (Photo: Reproduction)

The concern was visible. The drivers immediately returned to the pits, while the image didn’t get close to the crash – nor were replays put on the air. The ambulance arrived and even the medical helicopter was left on standby, which was increasing concern for the young German. A few minutes later, Haas announced on Twitter that Schumacher was conscious and had been taken to the medical center on the runway.

Haas boss Guenther Steiner also appeared to say that Schumacher had no apparent injuries, while the British Sky Sports broadcast reported that the driver had already spoken to his mother, Corinna, upon arrival at the medical centre. It remained to wait for the normalization of the conditions of the barriers on the track to release the rest of the classification.

Almost an hour after Schumacher’s crash, green flags and Q2 resumed. There were still 4:58 of the session left, but until the clock struck zero, no one changed positions. Magnussen aborted the first attempt as he passed close to the crash site, certainly too slippery not to expect some rubber from other cars. Afterwards, however, he nailed a good time and entered the top-10 with leftovers.

In the end, few people improved. Russell finished tenth and managed to make it to Q2. Norris and Ricciardo, in 11th and 12th, opened the elimination list. Guanyu Zhou, Schumacher and Stroll were the others. Sainz, on the other hand, appeared again to, as in Q1, set the best lap of the stretch: 1min28s686. Sainz, Leclerc, Pérez, Verstappen, Alonso, Bottas, Gasly, Magnussen, Ocon and Russell were the top ten.

Lando Norris was eliminated in Q2 (Photo: McLaren)

Q3 – Pérez appears sneaky and takes first pole of his career in Formula 1

The first round of fast laps of Q3 did not trade with any turnaround in the standings result: Sainz finished with 1min28s402 and ahead of Leclerc and Pérez. Verstappen only passed in eighth after a very bad lap.

The Dutchman, incidentally, was the last to go on the first and again on the second attempt. Among the two were Ocon, Russell, Bottas and Alonso. Gasly and Magnussen rounded out the list.

There was, however, the last attempt. And there was a huge rabbit in Checo Pérez’s hat.

Sainz couldn’t improve his own lap and was hoping that everything would go wrong with the rivals’ speed, but soon teammate Leclerc took first place. So, Red Bull. Pérez surprised everyone and clocked 1min28s200, jumping forward.

Verstappen, no. The world championship showed nervousness on the radio of the team when saying that it had no grip. The difficulty was transmitted to the track: Max finished only in fourth place. Ocon, Russell, Alonso, Bottas, Gasly and Magnussen closed out the top-10.

Formula 1 2022, Saudi Arabian Grand Prix, Jeddah, Standings:

1 S PEREZ Red Bull Honda 1:28,200 two C LECLERC Ferrari 1:28,225 +0.025 3 C SAINZ Ferrari 1:28,402 +0.202 4 M VERSTAPPEN Red Bull Honda 1:28,461 +0.261 5 AND OCON alpine 1:29,068 +0.868 6 G RUSSELL mercedes 1:29,104 +0.904 7 F ALONSO alpine 1:29,147 +0.947 8 V BOOTS Alfa Romeo Ferrari 1:29,183 +0.983 9 P GASLY AlphaTauri Honda 1:29,254 +1,054 10 K MAGNUSEN Haas Ferrari 1:29,588 +1,388 11 L NORRIS McLaren Mercedes 1:29,651 +1,451 12 DRINCIARD McLaren Mercedes 1:29,773 +1,573 13 G ZHOU Alfa Romeo Ferrari 1:29,819 +1,619 14 M SCHUMACHER Haas Ferrari 1:29,920 +1,720 15 L STROL Aston Martin Mercedes 1:31,009 +2,809 16 L HAMILTON mercedes 1:30,343 +2,143 17 ALBON Williams Mercedes 1:30,492 +2,292 18 N HULKENBERG Aston Martin Mercedes 1:30,543 +2,343 19 N LATIFI Williams Mercedes 1:31,817 +3,617 20 Y TSUNODA AlphaTauri Honda NC

