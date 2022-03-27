Plane crash in China: no survivors, officials say – 03/26/2022 – World

There are no survivors among the 123 passengers and 9 crew of the China Eastern Airlines Boeing 737-800 that crashed last Monday, the Civil Aviation Administration of China (CAAC), which regulates the sector in the country, said on Saturday. .

Flight MU5735 departed the city of Kunming bound for Guangzhou and crashed on the afternoon of the 21st (still early in the morning in Brasilia time) in a mountainous area near Wuzhou, in the south. All aboard were Chinese citizens.

The confirmation of deaths makes this plane crash the worst since 1994 in the country, where the safety of the sector is considered good by experts.

Given the conditions of the crash and the results of the first few days of searches, there was little hope of finding survivors. On Saturday, Hu Zhenjiang, deputy director of the CAAC, confirmed to reporters that there were no signs of life at the crash site.

Rescuers said they had identified the DNA of 120 of the occupants. Hundreds of firefighters, soldiers, doctors and volunteers were mobilized to search for traces of the passengers and the black boxes.

The operation takes place, according to the Reuters agency, in a region with a lot of mud, after heavy rains in recent days.

On Wednesday (23), teams recovered the aircraft’s first black box, the cockpit voice recorder. She was taken to Beijing for analysis and, although she was “severely damaged” from the outside, her memory unit appeared to be preserved and intact.

The CAAC even announced that it had found the second black box, which records flight data and could identify any mechanical failures, but later deleted the information from its social networks. A spokesman for the agency, on Saturday, said that a location transmitter was found that, on the aircraft, was close to this black box.

On Thursday, engine parts, part of a wing and other “important debris” were seen on the slopes of Guangxi, the mountainous region where the accident took place. A piece measuring 1.2 meters in length was found more than 10 kilometers from the main site of the fall, which led to the expansion of the area searched.

No compounds used in ordinary explosives were detected in the wreckage of the accident, a local official said.

The aircraft fell at an almost vertical angle and lost 8 km of altitude in less than two minutes, in circumstances that puzzle experts.

CAAC said there was no reason to attribute the Boeing crash to adverse weather conditions. Meteorological records at the time of the accident indicate that there was cloudiness on the route traveled, but not to the point of impairing visibility.

This Friday’s report by the American newspaper The New York Times reinforced that the mystery regarding the fall is even greater when considering the history of the pilots – two veterans who had more than 39,000 hours of experience, the equivalent of four and a half years. no stops in the cabin.

Experts interviewed by the publication said that an intentional downing of the plane is always part of any investigation, but that it is premature to opt for any possibility.

After the accident, the airline and two of its subsidiaries announced that they would stop using more than 200 Boeing 737-800s. The model that crashed on Monday has a good track record and is the predecessor to the 737 MAX model, which has been idle in China for more than three years after accidents in 2018 in Indonesia and 2019 in Ethiopia.

According to CAAC, the measure was not necessarily a response to any safety issues identified on the aircraft, but an emergency reaction to the accident.

The regulatory body also launched a task force to inspect the entire aviation sector in the country (including companies, air traffic control offices and training centers). The campaign, which will take place over the next two weeks, aims to prevent further accidents and enhance safety.

Boeing and the US Department of Transportation are assisting Chinese authorities in the investigation.