Psychiatric report says woman caught homeless was in psychotic phase; know details

The story of the personal trainer who caught his wife having sex with a homeless person, inside a car, in Planaltina, in the Federal District, has been going around Brazil. Since then, suspicions that Sandra Mara had been influenced by her psychological state had already surfaced.

Yesterday (25), Correio de Minas released a document that brought details about the mental health of the woman on the day of the episode, which culminated in physical instructor Eduardo Alves being attacked by the homeless Givaldo. The day after the act, Sandra was taken to the Emergency Room of the Planaltina Regional Hospital (HRPL), as she had behavioral changes and a delusional condition. She later underwent a psychiatric evaluation at Hospital de Base, where she was diagnosed with bipolar in the manic-psychotic phase.

After both consultations, she was admitted to a psychiatric ward and referred to the University Hospital of Brasília. At the scene, Sandra was evaluated by psychiatrist Mário de Abreu Gonçalves, who signed the report drawn up almost a week after the case, on March 15. “We work with the diagnostic hypothesis of bipolar affective disorder in psychotic manic phase (F31.2 ICD-10)”, says the document.

The medical evaluation also states that psychopharmacological treatment and prophylactic antiretroviral therapy were started, with the aim of preventing the multiplication of HIV, the virus that causes AIDS. According to Gonçalves, a condition of tachypsychism (acceleration of the rhythm of thought) was also identified, with hypervigilance (manic episode), hyperthymia (excessive agitation), compromised criticism and delusional content.

“We believe that, at this moment, due to her psychopathological state, the patient is not able to answer for herself, nor to perform various acts of civil life, in particular that of signing documents and powers of attorney, as well as entering into contracts or contracting services. of any kind”reinforced the professional.

According to information from the vehicle, in addition to the diagnosis of the moment of the incident, Sandra would have a history of psychological illnesses. The woman’s mental health began to deteriorate significantly since late January, leaving her in a state of psychotic mental acceleration. “The following have been described: auditory hallucinations, grandiose and religious-themed delusions, hyperthymia, false recognition, disorganized and sometimes inappropriate behaviors”, states the report.

Among Sandra’s unusual behaviors were overspending, donating her belongings, resisting dressing up, and hyperreligiosity. “There is also a history of reactive depressive syndrome in 2017 and a more attenuated state of acceleration in 2018, the latter marked by hyperthymia with tachypsychism and a considerable increase in his activities”, concluded Dr. mario.

So far, the medical team at the HUB has not provided a discharge forecast for Sandra – for this, it will be necessary to identify the patient’s clinical improvement. Her family was contacted by the portal, but did not comment on the content of the document, nor on the young woman’s current state of health.